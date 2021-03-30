expand
March 30, 2021

Julia Marie Hill

By PA News

Published 4:26 pm Tuesday, March 30, 2021
Julia Marie Hill, 65, formerly long time resident of Port Arthur, TX, passed away peacefully on March 21, 2021 in her sleep after her battle with stage 4 cancer.
Born March 11, 1956 to Corita and Herbert Simmons in Port Arthur, TX, Julia is preceded in death by both of her parents, her son Quinten Hill Sr., brother Lee James Simmons and nephew Roy Richard Jr.
She is survived by her son, Chris Hill, his wife Oneisha. Seven grandchildren, Quinten Hill Jr. (24), Quin’Daiysha Hill (19), Marcus Hill (15), MacKenzi Hill (14), Corita Hill (9), Cadree Hill (7) and Braydon Dashawn Hill (7); two great grandchildren Allyiah Hill (7), Quinten Hill III (3), seven sisters, one brother, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.
Julia’s family would like to express their heartfelt love and appreciation to all of the staff of Harbor Hospice and Proctor Mortuary both in Beaumont, Tx.
“We were so blessed by the care and compassion they provided to our beloved mother, aunt, nanny, sister and friend. Special thanks to Nurse Kathy and CPA Verhonda. You truly showed care as if she was your family member. Thank you.”
Walk through viewing will be 9 a.m. – noon at Proctor Mortuary in Beaumont, Tx followed by graveside services at 2pm at Live Oak Cemetery in Port Arthur, TX on Saturday, April 3, 2021.

