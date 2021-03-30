expand
March 30, 2021

A section of the Nederland High School band performs the fight song during the grand opening of Nederland’s DuGood Federal Credit Union location, 2708 Nederland Avenue, in 2019. (Cassandra Jenkins/The News)

Nederland High School Band selected for 100-year celebration in Washington, D.C.

By Stephen Hemelt

Published 12:20 am Tuesday, March 30, 2021

NEDERLAND — The Nederland High School Band will soon fund itself at footstep of national history now that it has been picked to participate a special Washington, D.C. celebration.

Superintendent Dr. Stuart Kieschnick announced Tuesday night that the band would perform in the 100-year celebration of the Lincoln Memorial, slated for 2022.

“I think that is a great honor to be selected,” he said in front of school board members.

“We’ll be talking and making arrangements for that going forward so they can start raising funds and addressing those kind of items.”

Kieschnick called the band’s participation a really big honor.

“I’m really proud of them,” he said.

