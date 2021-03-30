POLICE: Tense campus encounter includes 7 loaded guns, demand for officers to shoot

Police arrested a 63-year-old man Monday night on the Lamar University campus after authorities said he was highly agitated and carrying seven loaded weapons, including two AK-47 rifles.

Lamar University Police identified the suspect as Mark Edward Smith, noting he was a former Lamar University employee.

School officials said Smith worked in the maintenance department for more than five years was terminated last week.

Smith is charged with driving while intoxicated, unlawful carry of a firearm, failure to identify and resisting arrest. According to jail records, Smith is a Nederland resident.

Jail records indicate Judge Naomi Doyle — Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1 Place 1 — set Smith’s bond at $4,400. As of Tuesday at 10 a.m., he was still in jail.

The arrest occurred at the Lamar University T-9 parking lot, located at the corner of Iowa Avenue and Rolfe Christopher Drive in Beaumont.

Police said a suspicious male in a pickup truck was following a Lamar University police officer at 9:14 p.m. Monday. The officer noticed the truck and stopped to make contact with the driver, who appeared intoxicated, police said.

According to authorities, the driver had five loaded handguns, two loaded AK-47 rifles and a bag of loose ammunition “within his immediate reach.”

“The suspect was highly agitated, telling officers to shoot him at the scene,” a Lamar Police release said. “Officers were able to subdue the suspect; he was taken to the hospital for medical clearance before being transported to the Jefferson Council jail.”