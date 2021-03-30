expand
March 30, 2021

Theresa Ethel Lee Knobloch

Theresa Ethel Lee Knobloch

Theresa Ethel Lee Knobloch, 81, of Houston and former resident of Groves and Lumberton passed away on March 11, 2021 at her home in Houston.

She was born on April 19, 1939 in Ville Platte, Louisiana to her parents, Savio Fontenot and Emelie Catore Fontenot.

Theresa was a longtime resident of the area before moving to Houston. She was a devoted homemaker in raising her family with her husband, John Carroll Knobloch.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Joe Fontenot, Harris Fontenot, Uris Fontenot; her sisters, Mavis Ortego, Theotis Lejune, Maurine Ryder, Wilda Bourgeous; her daughters, Vicky Lynn Kirbow and Theresa Marie Knobloch; her husband, John Carroll Knobloch.

She is survived by her two daughters, Pamela Kay Knobloch of Houston, Diana Knobloch Woodhouse of North Carolina; her two sons, Gary John Knobloch of Lumberton, Kenneth Knobloch and his wife, Gina of Houston; three grandchildren, Chase Everett Kirbow, Taylor Jade Knobloch and Eddie Woodhouse; her sister, Alice Delafose along with numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews.

Graveside service for her cremains will be at 10:00 AM, April 3, 2021 at Greenlawn Memorial Park under the direction of Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.

