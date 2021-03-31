COVID deaths reported for Port Arthur, Mid-County. Expanded vaccination hours Wednesday.

expand
March 31, 2021

It will be easier to receive the COVID-19 vaccine March 31 in Port Arthur due to expanded hours at the Robert A. “Bob” Bowers Civic Center, 3401 Cultural Center Drive. (Chris Moore/The News)

By PA News

Published 7:19 am Wednesday, March 31, 2021

COVID-19 continues to wreak fatal havoc on Port Arthur and Mid County, with health officials announcing the deaths of three individuals tied to the pandemic.

On Tuesday night, the City of Port Arthur Health Department reported coronavirus-related deaths for two Port Arthur residents, including a Black female between 60 and 65 years old and a Black male between 65 and 70 years old.

The health department also announced a Nederland resident — White male between the age range of 65-70 — died as a result of COVID-19.

“It has been determined these individuals had underlying health conditions,” officials announced in a City of Port Arthur media release.

The health department has reported 72 COVID-19 related deaths for Port Arthur and 24 for Nederland.

“While 80 percent of individuals who contract COVID-19 will have mild to moderate symptoms and fully recover, they may spread the disease to people who are at high risk,” according to the Port Arthur Health Department. “The elderly and people with underlying health conditions or weakened immune systems are at a much higher risk for developing serious complications from COVID-19. We strongly advise at-risk individuals to minimize contact with others who are ill, practice social distancing and wear a mask when in public.”

Extra hours

The City of Port Arthur Health Department stresses that the COVID vaccination clinic at Bob Bowers Civic Center is remaining open until 7 p.m. today (March 31).

The extra hours are designed to help working individuals.

Health officials ask residents in Port Arthur and Mid County to, “Please get COVID vaccinations for yourself and your family now.”

