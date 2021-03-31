Nederland receiving $4.2 million for Hurricane Harvey flood & drainage improvements

NEDERLAND — The Texas General Land Office approved $4,259,659 in Hurricane Harvey disaster recovery funds for the City of Nederland to make flood and drainage improvements, Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush announced Wednesday

“Hurricane Harvey devastated communities across the Texas Coast,” Bush said.

“These recovery funds are critical to improving local infrastructure that will protect lives, homes and businesses from future storms. We continue to work with our partners in communities across the region to leverage these resources efficiently and effectively to benefit Texans affected by Hurricane Harvey.”

Port Arthur Newsmedia previously reported details of the improvements, which you can read more about here.

With these funds, Nederland will replace storm sewer culverts, regrade roadside ditches and install outfall ditches in the area around Babe Ruth Park and also near the intersection of Nederland Avenue and Magnolia Avenue.