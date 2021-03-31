expand
Ad Spot

March 31, 2021

Senior-heavy Bulldogs fall to Richmond Foster

By Chris Moore

Published 12:10 am Wednesday, March 31, 2021

NEDERLAND — The Nederland boys soccer team wrapped up their season after a 2-1 loss against Richmond Foster in the second round of the playoffs Monday.

The Bulldogs’ Anthony Villanueva scored on a header off an assist from Ethan Vincent with 11 seconds left in the match.

“I thought we played well,” Nederland head coach Keith Barrow said. “Our game plan was to come out and lay it all on the line early. We missed some good opportunities. I think that is where we fell short. We were playing really good defense. We were playing really good offense, too. We just couldn’t finish.”

Barrow said his team came out on the wrong end in a game of inches.

“Whenever we’d cross the ball, we’d be right there and just miss it,” he said. “We would get on the end of it and barely miss the shot. It was one of those things where you do most things right and that final touch to get the ball in the net just wasn’t there.”

Barrow compared the feeling to being able to drive up and down the field in a football game but not being able to get in the end zone, or getting runners on base and not being able to score runs in baseball.

This year, the Bulldogs will graduate 12 seniors. Barrow said the journey with the players has been bitter sweet, especially given his son, Payne Barrow, is one of the players graduating.

“These are guys that I have seen a lot with my son playing with a lot of them growing up,” he said. “All of them have been in and out of the house and running around together. It was extra special coaching them over the last four years. To see it come to an end, I get a little numb. You know that time is coming. Whether it is this round, next round or after the state finals, it is still going to be the end. It is a little disheartening.”

During the regular season, forwards Payne Barrow and Ethan Vincent led the Bulldogs offensive attack with eight and nine goals, respectively.

The head coach said he does not have any one particular memory that stands out with the group over the course of their time at NHS.

“You feel for all of the seniors,” Barrow said. “I remember how it felt as an athlete. For many of them, it will be the last competitive soccer game they play. Hopefully many of them will go on to, if nothing else, play in adult leagues or intermural sports. I expect them to go on. It is one of those things that is hard to put into words even when you are talking to them.”

Barrow said he is grateful for the time with the senior group and is looking forward to what the future holds for each of them.

“I have a lot of great memories and a lot of respect for those young men,” he said. “It has been a great ride.”

 

 

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

BRIGHT FUTURES — Nederland valedictorian Adeel Sumar multiplying potential through math

FAITH & FAMILY — Local churches prepare for Holy Week, return to in-person services

Bike blessing is back just in time for riding season

National Child Abuse Prevention Month shines light on local need for volunteers

Education

BRIGHT FUTURES — Nederland valedictorian Adeel Sumar multiplying potential through math

Lifestyle

FAITH & FAMILY — Local churches prepare for Holy Week, return to in-person services

Lifestyle

Bike blessing is back just in time for riding season

Check this Out

National Child Abuse Prevention Month shines light on local need for volunteers

Entertainment

Greater Port Arthur The Magazine has arrived

High School Sports

Senior-heavy Bulldogs fall to Richmond Foster

High School Sports

Late scoring pushes PNG into third round

Local

IRS talks stimulus payments to non-filer Social Security & other federal beneficiaries

Beaumont

POLICE: Tense campus encounter includes 7 loaded guns, demand for officers to shoot

Entertainment

Nederland High School Band selected for 100-year celebration in Washington, D.C.

Business

Port Arthur authorities release details of game room inspections that led to 28 violations

Local

Port Arthur Police not ruling anything out in investigation of transgender woman’s death

Local

Nederland Councilman Emmett Hollier explains decision to seek County Commissioners, Precinct 2 seat

High School Sports

MUSCLE MOVES: Area power lifters have plenty to flex about after strong state performances

High School Sports

Late goal not enough for Bulldogs 

Local

Late COVID vaccine clinic hours planned this week

Education

Lamar State College Port Arthur named among Top 10 in the nation by Academic Influence

Beaumont

Governor Abbott speaks in Jefferson County about broadband access legislation

Local

4 Port Arthur residents arrested in Nederland on vehicle burglary charges

Local

Congratulations goes out to 2021 Miss Port Neches Pageant winners

Local

Largest all-aluminum pilot boat in U.S. finds Port Arthur home

Local

CHECK IT OUT!!!! Greater Port Arthur The Magazine has arrived

College/Pro Sports

VIDEO: See Memorial grad, LaTech star Kenneth Lofton Jr. hit NIT game winner

Local

See how Suez Canal blockage is impacting gas prices