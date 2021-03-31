expand
March 31, 2021

Kary Vincent Jr. exits the field in Tuscaloosa, Ala., following the Tigers’ 2019 victory over Alabama. (LSU Athletics/Gus Stark)

SPEED TO BURN: Memorial grad blazes in 40-yard dash at LSU pro day

By PA News

Published 10:45 am Wednesday, March 31, 2021

The LSU Tigers held their pro day for scouts to check out potential NFL prospects for the upcoming draft.

Memorial graduate Kary Vincent Jr., who played defensive back for the Tigers, ran a 40-yard dash of 4.33 seconds this morning in front of representatives of all 32 NFL teams.

The time beat out fellow highly rated Tigers, like receivers Terrace Marshall and presumptive top-10 pick Ja’Marr Chase, who both ran a 4.38.

Wide receiver Racey McMath was the closest to Vincent’s time with a 4.34.

The NFL draft is scheduled to take place April 29 – May 1.

