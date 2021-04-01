Groves Police Department arrests & responses: March 24-30

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from March 24 to March 30:

March 24

Alfonso Solomon, 18, was arrested for failure to identify and failed to display driver license in the 3300 block of Cleveland Avenue.

A criminal trespass warning was issued in the 4500 block of Twin City Highway on March 23.

An assault was reported in the 5000 block of Lawndale Avenue.

A disturbance was reported in the 2700 block of Pearl Avenue.

March 25

An aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (times three) was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.

March 26

Cedric Robinson Jr., 28, was arrested for manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, unlawfully carrying a weapon, and warrants in the 5200 block of Gulfway Drive.

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 4400 block of Lawndale Avenue.

March 27

Joshua Cathey, 38, was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated in the 4300 block of Taft Avenue.

Arson was reported in the 2800 block of Azalea Lane.

A theft was reported in the 5900 block of 39 th Street.

Street. City code- possession or injection of certain prohibited substances was reported in the 3200 block of Charles Avenue.

March 28

Courtney Scherry, 31, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 6100 block of Warren Street.

Joshua Bergeron, 39, was arrested for warrants in the 5100 block of East Parkway.

Patty Laderian, 23, was arrested for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance in the 6000 block of Gulfway Drive.

James Haines, 38, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 5400 block of Gulfway Drive.

Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 5000 block of East Parkway.

March 29

Burton Bailey II, 50, was arrested for warrants in the 1900 block of Vincent Drive.

Forgery financial instrument was reported in the 6800 block of 39th Street.

March 30