April 1, 2021

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: March 24-30

By PA News

Published 12:20 am Thursday, April 1, 2021

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from March 24 to March 30:

March 24

  • Alfonso Solomon, 18, was arrested for failure to identify and failed to display driver license in the 3300 block of Cleveland Avenue.
  • A criminal trespass warning was issued in the 4500 block of Twin City Highway on March 23.
  • An assault was reported in the 5000 block of Lawndale Avenue.
  • A disturbance was reported in the 2700 block of Pearl Avenue.

March 25

  • An aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (times three) was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.

March 26

  • Cedric Robinson Jr., 28, was arrested for manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, unlawfully carrying a weapon, and warrants in the 5200 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 4400 block of Lawndale Avenue.

March 27

  • Joshua Cathey, 38, was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated in the 4300 block of Taft Avenue.
  • Arson was reported in the 2800 block of Azalea Lane.
  • A theft was reported in the 5900 block of 39th Street.
  • City code- possession or injection of certain prohibited substances was reported in the 3200 block of Charles Avenue.

March 28

  • Courtney Scherry, 31, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 6100 block of Warren Street.
  • Joshua Bergeron, 39, was arrested for warrants in the 5100 block of East Parkway.
  • Patty Laderian, 23, was arrested for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance in the 6000 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • James Haines, 38, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 5400 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 5000 block of East Parkway.

March 29

  • Burton Bailey II, 50, was arrested for warrants in the 1900 block of Vincent Drive.
  • Forgery financial instrument was reported in the 6800 block of 39th Street.

March 30

  • Cameron Dorsey, 22, was arrested for warrants in the 3200 block of Main Avenue.
  • Selltrena Trahan, 37, was arrested for warrants in the 5400 block of Gulfway Drive
  • Caleb Quinn, 21, was arrested for public intoxication in the 3300 block of Canal Avenue.
  • Jay Devillier, 23, was arrested for public intoxication in the 4500 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Ruth Steward, 33, was arrested for city code- possession or injection of certain prohibited substances in the 5000 block of Twin City Highway.
  • A report for online impersonation was reported in the 3100 block of Charles Avenue.
  • An assault/theft was reported in the 6300 block of Howe Street.
  • An unwanted subject was reported in the 4500 block of Twin City Highway.

