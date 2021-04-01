expand
April 1, 2021

Andy Reyes, left, and Noah Castillo enjoy a carnival ride during Port Neches RiverFest 2019.

See where & for how much you can purchase Riverpasses for the Port Neches RiverFest

By PA News

Published 12:24 am Thursday, April 1, 2021

PORT NECHES — Returning this year after a 2020 COVID closedown, Riverpasses for the Port Neches RiverFest are now on sale.

The passes cost $45 and give festival-goers unlimited carnival rides for all five days of the event, set this year for April 28 through May 2. Riverpass will also allow access to concerts and boat races, according to the event’s website.

Sales can be found online by clicking here.

Purchases are made through iTickets – one per rider. A headshot with the rider’s name can then be emailed using the instructions on the event’s website.

Those wishing to purchase passes in person can do so at the Senior Center/Wright Building, 1006 Port Neches Avenue, from 4-7 p.m. on April 13, 15, 20, 22, 26 and 27. Saturday sales on April 17 and 24 will be from noon-3 p.m.

RiverFest will begin with a Faith and Family Night on April 28, and continue with carnival rides, food booths and craft vendors.

Boat races can be caught May 1-2.

RiverFest will take place at Port Neches Riverfront Park, 620 Grigsby.

