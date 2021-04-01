Paula Ann Powers, 65, of Port Neches passed away Tuesday, March 30, 2021.

Paula was born on June 25, 1955 in Port Arthur, Texas to the late William Harrison Moss, Sr. and Lynette Williams Moss Bottoms.

She was a lifetime member of the First Baptist Church in Port Neches.

Paula was a loving wife, mother, sister and friend.

She was dedicated to caring for her family, and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Paula is survived by her husband of 47 years, Johnny Powers; sons, Blake Powers and wife, Jessica, Brent Powers and wife, Natalie; grandchildren, Caroline Powers, Matthew Powers, Samuel Powers, Marley Powers; sister, Kathy Bagwell and husband, Fred; nephews, James Powers, Derek Cooper, Toby Moss; nieces, Brandy Morvent, Carly Cox, Lindsay Ray; and numerous loving family members. She is preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, William Moss, Jr. and Cary Moss.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, April 3, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Port Neches, with a Memorial Service being held at 12:00 p.m., Rev. Rob Jones officiant.