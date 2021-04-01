expand
Ad Spot

April 1, 2021

PNG Purple, Wolfe’s prevail in 21-5A golf

By Bob West

Published 12:08 am Thursday, April 1, 2021

Port Neches-Groves will be well represented at the April 19-20 Region III, 5A golf championships. The Indians are headed to the Texas A&M Golf Club as District 21-5A champions and will also be represented by Jaxon and Jeffrey Wolfe who qualified as medalists.

The Wolfe’s, in fact, placed second and fourth overall, with Jaxon’s 161 (78-83) good for second and Jeffrey’s 171 (90-81) taking fourth. Barbers Hill ace Grant Doggett roared back with a 69 Tuesday at Eagle Pointe for a 148 that took medalist honors by 13 shots.

Devin Galloway, who finished third overall, led the way for the champion PN-G Purple team with a 168 (81-87). Other scores that counted toward PN-G Purple’s winning total of 689 were Jason Adams’ 172 (82-90), Dalton Shields’ 173 (85-88) and Jake Gauthier’s 177 (89-88).

For PNG, it was the 10th district championship in the past 11 times the tournament has been played. The Indians had a string of nine straight titles broken by Nederland in 2019, then there was no tourney in 2020 because of COVID.

“I’m so proud of the effort all our players exhibited Monday and Tuesday,” said PN-G coach Jerry Honza. “We knew we were going to be going into Barbers Hills’ back yard and that they were going to play better. Our Purple team played great on Monday and built a good lead.

“We just wanted to stay close at Eagle Pointe and we were able to do that and hang on for the win. And our medalists showed up in a big way. I’m so excited Jaxon played well enough to medal and qualify for regional. Jeffrey, our other Wolfe, has had some good rounds this year but he splits his time with basketball, so he gets fewer reps.

“I never dreamed he’d fire the second low round of the day and qualify for regional. But great for him, he did just that.”

PN-G Purple shot 352 after opening with a 337 at Beaumont Country Club. Barbers Hill, thanks to Dogget’s 69, closed fast with a 343 for 709 to break out of a tie with PN-G White for second place. PN-G White struggled to a 372 on Tuesday for a 738 that left it in fourth place behind Crosby’s 726.

Scores for PN-G White included Michael Blotner 179 (83-96), Evan Klutts 184 (97-87), Lake Edwards 184 (91-93) and Blake Makelki 194 (98-96).

Nederland improved by 16 shots on Tuesday to finish at 854. Charles Morgan led the way for the Bulldogs with 188 (97-91). Tyler Louvier (102-108) and Jacob Kotzur (108-102) finished at 210 and Owen Harren shot 246 (108-118).

The final round of the 21-5A girls championship was scheduled for Wednesday at Eagle Pointe. PN-G’s girls were in third place with a 451 after round 1, trailing a 344 by Barbers Hill and a 397 by Crosby.

Jeannie Truong had the low score of 105 for PN-G. Other scores that counted were a 108 by Taryn DeJean, a 117 by Kassie Carpenter and a 121 by Lorey Guidry. Playing as a medalist Nevaeh Granger posted a 119.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Port Arthur Police ID remains after body recovered from Alligator Bayou

Seoul Food Korean BBQ cuts ribbon for community’s newest restaurant

Port Arthur OBGYN Dr. Charles Moses retires after 40 years & 18,000 deliveries

Ex-councilman warns of open meetings violation; Port Arthur Council could return to in-person

Local

Port Arthur Police ID remains after body recovered from Alligator Bayou

Business

Seoul Food Korean BBQ cuts ribbon for community’s newest restaurant

Local

Port Arthur OBGYN Dr. Charles Moses retires after 40 years & 18,000 deliveries

Local

Ex-councilman warns of open meetings violation; Port Arthur Council could return to in-person

Entertainment

See where & for how much you can purchase Riverpasses for the Port Neches RiverFest

Beaumont

Spindletop Center to hosting career fair April 21

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: March 24-30

Groves

PNG ready for Friendswood in clash of high-ranking teams

Golf

PNG Purple, Wolfe’s prevail in 21-5A golf

BREAKING NEWS

Regional vaccine hub closing; individual government entities take lead

Check this Out

VIDEO: Help ID man who burglarized Port Arthur restaurant & bar

Local

Nederland receiving $4.2 million for Hurricane Harvey flood & drainage improvements

Local

COVID deaths reported for Port Arthur, Mid-County. Expanded vaccination hours Wednesday.

Education

BRIGHT FUTURES — Nederland valedictorian Adeel Sumar multiplying potential through math

Lifestyle

FAITH & FAMILY — Local churches prepare for Holy Week, return to in-person services

Lifestyle

Bike blessing is back just in time for riding season

Check this Out

National Child Abuse Prevention Month shines light on local need for volunteers

Entertainment

Greater Port Arthur The Magazine has arrived

High School Sports

Senior-heavy Bulldogs fall to Richmond Foster

High School Sports

Late scoring pushes PNG into third round

Local

IRS talks stimulus payments to non-filer Social Security & other federal beneficiaries

Beaumont

POLICE: Tense campus encounter includes 7 loaded guns, demand for officers to shoot

Entertainment

Nederland High School Band selected for 100-year celebration in Washington, D.C.

Business

Port Arthur authorities release details of game room inspections that led to 28 violations