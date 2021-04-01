expand
April 1, 2021

Dr. Charles Moses looks at his wife Tonya Moses while being presented an honorary gift from Dr. Gary Meenie, CEO of the Medical Center of Southeast Texas. (Monique Batson/The News)

Port Arthur OBGYN Dr. Charles Moses retires after 40 years & 18,000 deliveries

By Monique Batson

Published 12:27 am Thursday, April 1, 2021

The cake said, “Made by God, delivered by Moses.” And the latter rings true for more than 18,000 people born in Southeast Texas.

Moses is Dr. Charles Moses.

“He’s been practicing for 40 years,” said fellow OBGYN and Medical Center of Southeast Texas CEO Dr. Gary Meenie. “That’s quite an achievement. He’s been very dedicated to women’s health care.”

Dr. Charles Moses, a Port Arthur OBGYN, retired Wednesday after 40 years practicing in Port Arthur. Moses has delivered more than 18,000 babies. (Monique Batson/The News)

Meenie was just one of many family, friends and co-workers of Moses’ that gathered Wednesday to celebrate the long-time physician’s retirement.

Dr. Charles Moses, OBGYN, right, and Dr. Gary Meenie, OBGYN and CEO of the Medical Center of Southeast Texas. (Monique Batson/The News)

“We are honored to celebrate Dr. Charles Moses’ outstanding career today,” said Josh Snow, president of the Medical Center of Southeast Texas. “Our hospital family is grateful to have been part of his legacy and wish him the very best in his well-earned retirement.”

Moses graduated from medical school in 1974 before practicing in the military in Landstuhl, Germany, according to information provided by the Medical Center. It was in 1981 that he started his Port Arthur practice after retiring from the U.S. Army.

Dr. Omar Salam is taking over Moses’ service. Salam has been practicing for 10 years, most-recently in California.

“I’m looking forward to taking care of patients here,” he said.

As for Moses, he said it’s time to sit back and let his wife of 41 years lead the way.

Dr. Charles Moses and his wife Tonya Moses sit during his retirement ceremony Wednesday at the Medical Center of Southeast Texas. (Monique Batson/The News)

Tonya Moses has as been as involved in the community as her husband, serving as chairwoman of the Greater Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce Legislative Committee.

And while her husband is hanging up his stethoscope, it might not be the last one in her household. She said the youngest of the couple’s two children will soon be graduating college and heading to medical school.

