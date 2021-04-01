expand
Ad Spot

April 1, 2021

Spindletop Center to hosting career fair April 21

By PA News

Published 12:22 am Thursday, April 1, 2021

BEAUMONT — Spindletop Center will host a career fair April 21 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Center’s café, 655 S Eighth St. (Fannin Street entrance) in Beaumont.

“Spindletop Center is excited to host this career fair, which we expect to be a bi-annual event,” said Alexis Langley, human resources recruiting specialist at Spindletop Center. “We are hiring for over 20 positions, including a human services technician, licensed professional counselors and a maintenance specialist. The education requirements for these positions range from a high school diploma to a graduate degree.”

Job seekers will be able to explore the wide array of careers that Spindletop Center offers. Participants will be able to complete job applications and take part in on-site interviews.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old to be considered for employment. Applicants are encouraged to dress professionally and bring a copy of their current resume.

“Spindletop Center is a great place to work,” said Langley. “We offer amazing benefits, including a great retirement plan, affordable health insurance and paid personal leave.

“Our staff feel a sense of purpose in their work by joining our mission of helping people help themselves by providing resources and supports to our Southeast Texas community.”

Spindletop Center will be adhering to Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines at the career fair to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

All attendees are required to wear a mask and are asked to maintain social distancing practices. Attendees will have their temperature taken upon arrival, and hand sanitizer will be available for use.

For more information about the career fair, contact Kelly Williams, public relations and marketing administrator, at 409-839-1046 or Kelly.Williams@stctr.org.

Spindletop Center is a non-profit healthcare organization specializing in behavioral healthcare, programs for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and substance use services for each stage of life. The Center serves more than 10,000 people annually throughout Jefferson, Hardin, Orange and Chambers counties and has campuses in Beaumont, Port Arthur, Orange and Silsbee.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Port Arthur Police ID remains after body recovered from Alligator Bayou

Seoul Food Korean BBQ cuts ribbon for community’s newest restaurant

Port Arthur OBGYN Dr. Charles Moses retires after 40 years & 18,000 deliveries

Ex-councilman warns of open meetings violation; Port Arthur Council could return to in-person

Local

Port Arthur Police ID remains after body recovered from Alligator Bayou

Business

Seoul Food Korean BBQ cuts ribbon for community’s newest restaurant

Local

Port Arthur OBGYN Dr. Charles Moses retires after 40 years & 18,000 deliveries

Local

Ex-councilman warns of open meetings violation; Port Arthur Council could return to in-person

Entertainment

See where & for how much you can purchase Riverpasses for the Port Neches RiverFest

Beaumont

Spindletop Center to hosting career fair April 21

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: March 24-30

Groves

PNG ready for Friendswood in clash of high-ranking teams

Golf

PNG Purple, Wolfe’s prevail in 21-5A golf

BREAKING NEWS

Regional vaccine hub closing; individual government entities take lead

Check this Out

VIDEO: Help ID man who burglarized Port Arthur restaurant & bar

Local

Nederland receiving $4.2 million for Hurricane Harvey flood & drainage improvements

Local

COVID deaths reported for Port Arthur, Mid-County. Expanded vaccination hours Wednesday.

Education

BRIGHT FUTURES — Nederland valedictorian Adeel Sumar multiplying potential through math

Lifestyle

FAITH & FAMILY — Local churches prepare for Holy Week, return to in-person services

Lifestyle

Bike blessing is back just in time for riding season

Check this Out

National Child Abuse Prevention Month shines light on local need for volunteers

Entertainment

Greater Port Arthur The Magazine has arrived

High School Sports

Senior-heavy Bulldogs fall to Richmond Foster

High School Sports

Late scoring pushes PNG into third round

Local

IRS talks stimulus payments to non-filer Social Security & other federal beneficiaries

Beaumont

POLICE: Tense campus encounter includes 7 loaded guns, demand for officers to shoot

Entertainment

Nederland High School Band selected for 100-year celebration in Washington, D.C.

Business

Port Arthur authorities release details of game room inspections that led to 28 violations