April 1, 2021

Vernon Hubert Esclovon

Published 4:29 pm Thursday, April 1, 2021

Vernon Hubert Esclovon, 61, of Nederland, Texas passed away on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 in Beaumont, Texas.

Vernon was born on March 7, 1960 in Port Arthur, Texas to the late, Walter “Mickey” Esclovon and Marguerite Miller Esclovon.

Vernon was a parishioner of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Nederland and had a strong belief in the power of prayer.

He was the best and most loving husband, dad, brother, grandfather and friend.

Vernon loved helping others and would do absolutely anything for anybody in need.

He was passionate about working.

He enjoyed woodworking and keeping busy by not “burning daylight.”

Vernon enjoyed spending time outdoors hunting, fishing or just spending time at the lake with his family.

Those left to cherish Vernon’s memory include his loving wife of 37 years, Amanda Mallet Esclovon of Nederland, Texas; daughters, Kaylan Esclovon Arendale and her husband, Dustin of Bridge City, Texas, and Kyra Esclovon Gregg and her husband, Bryce of Nederland, Texas; grandchildren, Taylor Leigh Arendale and Dylan Paige Arendale; mother-in-law, Lena Bruno Mallet; brothers, Edward Esclovon and his partner, Eddie Markey; Joseph “Jay” Esclovon; sister, Catherine Richard and her husband, Eugene; Sisters-in-laws, Jennifer
Esclovon; Roxanne Bowen and her husband, Rankin and Melinda Delcambre and her husband, Dennis; and numerous nieces, nephews and other extended family and friends.

In addition to his parents, Vernon is preceded in death by his father-in-law, Malcolm Mallet.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, April 3, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. with the funeral service beginning at 1:00 p.m. at Melancon’s Funeral Home in Nederland, Texas.

A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at 608 S 15th Street, Nederland following the service.

