expand
Ad Spot

April 1, 2021

Virgina Mary Powell

Virgina Mary Powell

By PA News

Published 4:35 pm Thursday, April 1, 2021

Our precious mother, Virgina Mary Powell, passed away peacefully while sleeping in her home in Port Arthur, Texas.

Born to Bernadette and Charles Allen Powell, she was a Port Arthur native who attended Abraham Lincoln High School in her youth.

She was a very loving mother who always put a smile on the faces of her children.

She is preceded in death by her parents, and survived by her children Raegina (Taylor) Gant, Cameren Powell, and Carris Powell.

Virgina never wanted to be the center of attention, so her services will be private for immediate family member only.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Courtney Devon Bazile

Virgina Mary Powell

Bethany Elizabeth Rodriguez

Paula Ann Powers

High School Sports

PNG ready for Friendswood in postseason clash of high-ranking teams

Local

Port Arthur Police ID remains after body recovered from Alligator Bayou

Business

Seoul Food Korean BBQ cuts ribbon for community’s newest restaurant

Local

Port Arthur OBGYN Dr. Charles Moses retires after 40 years & 18,000 deliveries

Local

Ex-councilman warns of open meetings violation; Port Arthur Council could return to in-person

Entertainment

See where & for how much you can purchase Riverpasses for the Port Neches RiverFest

Beaumont

Spindletop Center to hosting career fair April 21

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: March 24-30

Golf

PNG Purple, Wolfe’s prevail in 21-5A golf

Local

Regional vaccine hub closing; individual government entities take lead

Check this Out

VIDEO: Help ID man who burglarized Port Arthur restaurant & bar

Local

Nederland receiving $4.2 million for Hurricane Harvey flood & drainage improvements

Local

COVID deaths reported for Port Arthur, Mid-County. Expanded vaccination hours Wednesday.

Education

BRIGHT FUTURES — Nederland valedictorian Adeel Sumar multiplying potential through math

Lifestyle

FAITH & FAMILY — Local churches prepare for Holy Week, return to in-person services

Lifestyle

Bike blessing is back just in time for riding season

Check this Out

National Child Abuse Prevention Month shines light on local need for volunteers

Entertainment

Greater Port Arthur The Magazine has arrived

High School Sports

Senior-heavy Bulldogs fall to Richmond Foster

High School Sports

Late scoring pushes PNG into third round

Local

IRS talks stimulus payments to non-filer Social Security & other federal beneficiaries

Beaumont

POLICE: Tense campus encounter includes 7 loaded guns, demand for officers to shoot

Entertainment

Nederland High School Band selected for 100-year celebration in Washington, D.C.

Business

Port Arthur authorities release details of game room inspections that led to 28 violations