expand
Ad Spot

April 2, 2021

Jetty Road (Google Maps)

Officials talk plans to fix Jetty Road craters that “swallow unsuspecting drivers”

By Monique Batson

Published 12:18 am Friday, April 2, 2021

While city officials prepare for another temporary repair to Jetty Road, they say a permanent fix could be in the works soon.

Last year Jefferson County, with the help of $35,000 from Golden Pass LNG, allocated $76,000 to temporarily pave the road ridden with potholes large enough to swallow small cars.

That fix, however, is no longer holding.

“That road has to be totally redone, elevated with some culverts,” said Jefferson County Commissioner Michael Sinegal. “Most people who go down there know how bad it is. Parker Lumber lost a truck in a pothole. A big truck that hauls lumber.”

Port Arthur City Manager Ronald Burton said they intend to start repairs soon.

“We plan to add some temporary fixes, similar to what was done last year,” he said, adding the work should begin in the next 60 days.

Two years ago, residents began signing a Change.org petition to barricade the road.

“Jetty Road in Sabine Pass has been a hazard to many for many years,” said the petition started by Justin Hawkins. “The craters in the road swallow unsuspecting drivers and could seriously injure someone.”

But closing the two-mile road is not an option, as it leads to a U.S. Coast Guard navigation tower that guides ships and tourists in boats through radio communication.

“It’s extremely important,” Sinegal said of the tower. “If you get a distress signal from out in the Gulf, that tower feeds it to the Coast Guard to let them know there’s someone in distress.”

Mic Cowart, Port Manager with the Sabine Pass Port Authority, said the road conditions have made tower maintenance difficult.

“It’s an essential piece of their safety apparatuses,” he said. “It’s a pretty critical piece.”

The large tower, Cowart says, has a generator in the event it loses power. But that generator and the tower itself require occasional maintenance, which has been hindered by the condition of the road.

Tidal surges by last year’s Hurricanes Laura and Delta washed away a large amount of work that had been done.

Burton said the city intends to soon study the road and plan a course of action that will provide a more permanent repair.

In addition to its access to the Coast Guard tower, Jetty Road is a large part of recreation for Southeast Texans.

“When the city and county entered the agreement to patch the road last year, you would have thought there was a Six Flags at the end of that road,” Cowart said. “It’s well used by the general public.”

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Port Arthur man facing charges he was sex trafficking minor females

Dive team in training discovers 2 stolen cars submerged in Taylor Bayou

Officials talk plans to fix Jetty Road craters that “swallow unsuspecting drivers”

Kary Vincent Jr. takes fast lane on path to NFL future

Local

Port Arthur man facing charges he was sex trafficking minor females

Local

Dive team in training discovers 2 stolen cars submerged in Taylor Bayou

Local

Officials talk plans to fix Jetty Road craters that “swallow unsuspecting drivers”

College/Pro Sports

Kary Vincent Jr. takes fast lane on path to NFL future

Beaumont

Affidavit: DNA links doctor to sex assault of patient

Business

PHOTOS — Lange Realty Group celebrates new location

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests: March 8-14

Local

PHOTOS — Port Arthur first responders honor Trooper Chad Walker

Local

Port Neches Police Department arrest & responses: March 22-28

Beaumont

Alvin Brooks named Lamar head basketball coach

High School Sports

PNG ready for Friendswood in postseason clash of high-ranking teams

Local

Port Arthur Police ID remains after body recovered from Alligator Bayou

Business

Seoul Food Korean BBQ cuts ribbon for community’s newest restaurant

Local

Port Arthur OBGYN Dr. Charles Moses retires after 40 years & 18,000 deliveries

Local

Ex-councilman warns of open meetings violation; Port Arthur Council could return to in-person

Entertainment

See where & for how much you can purchase Riverpasses for the Port Neches RiverFest

Beaumont

Spindletop Center to hosting career fair April 21

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: March 24-30

Golf

PNG Purple, Wolfe’s prevail in 21-5A golf

Local

Regional vaccine hub closing; individual government entities take lead

Check this Out

VIDEO: Help ID man who burglarized Port Arthur restaurant & bar

Local

Nederland receiving $4.2 million for Hurricane Harvey flood & drainage improvements

Local

COVID deaths reported for Port Arthur, Mid-County. Expanded vaccination hours Wednesday.

Education

BRIGHT FUTURES — Nederland valedictorian Adeel Sumar multiplying potential through math