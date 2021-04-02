expand
April 2, 2021

Local man shot, vehicle riddled with bullets following Port Arthur violence

By PA News

Published 10:27 am Friday, April 2, 2021

A Port Arthur man was injured in a shooting that also left a vehicle with bullet holes.

Port Arthur Police Det. Sadie Guedry said multiple calls were received at 1:13 a.m. Thursday, including a call of a person struck by gunfire in the 2000 block of 10th Avenue.

Officers arrived and found a man had been shot in the upper torso and a vehicle was struck several times by gunfire.

The man, who lives in the area, was brought CHRISTUS Southeast Texas – St. Elizabeth in Beaumont and his condition was not known as of Friday morning.

Guedry said a passenger vehicle was seen driving off at a high rate of speed after the shooting.

Information about a suspect is not currently available, she said, adding this is an active investigation.

