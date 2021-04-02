Nederland Police Department arrests: March 8-14

Nederland Police Department officers arrested the following individuals from March 22 to March 28:

Joshua Hinson, 34, warrant other agency

Shally Gabbard, 53, public intoxication

Dandre Boutte, 20, evading arrest/detention, warrant other agency

Ray Savant, 30, driving while intoxicated-3 rd or more

or more Treyveon Franklin, 22, warrant other agency

Robert Labure, 40, warrant other agency

Jesse Distefano, 36, criminal trespass

Austin St. Cyr, 26, driving while intoxicated

Christian Moore, 24, Nederland warrants, warrant other agency

Aaron Kavanaugh, 42, Nederland warrants, warrant other agency

Khadeem Charles, 26, warrant other agency

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from March 22 to March 28:

March 22

Theft was reported in the 800 block of South 15 th Street.

Street. Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 2400 block of Nederland Avenue.

Theft was reported in the 900 block of South U.S 69.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 600 block of North 34 th Street.

Street. An indecent assault (a person reportedly spat on another person) was reported in the 600 block of North 34 th Street.

Street. A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 900 block of South U.S. 69.

March 23

A death was reported in the 200 block of Hill Terrace.

Theft and criminal mischief was reported in the 1400 block of South U.S. 69.

Burglary of a building was reported in the 1400 block of South 21 st Street.

Street. Sexual assault of a child was reported in the 200 block of South 15 th Street.

Street. Terroristic threat-family violence was reported in the 3300 block of Avenue D.

Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 2800 block of Avenue G.

A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 200 block of 27 th Street.

Street. Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 200 block of 27th Street.

March 24

A death was reported in the 600 block of S 6 th Street.

Street. Terroristic threat-family violence was reported in the 3000 block of Tipps Drive.

Found property was reported in the 1400 block of Avenue H.

Theft was reported in the 700 block of North 13 th Street.

Street. A person was arrested for evading arrest/detention and another agency’s warrant in the 1000 block of North 18 th Street.

Street. A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 1000 block of North 18 th Street.

Street. A person was taken into custody on another agency’s warrant in the 300 block of South 12 th Street.

Street. A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 2800 block of Gary Avenue.

A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated -3rd or more in the 1500 block of South 27th Street.

March 25

A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone in the 2100 block of North 18 th Street.

Street. Reckless damage or destruction was reported in the 2800 block of Avenue H.

An officer received information in the 2100 block of North 18 th Street.

Street. Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 3700 block of Nederland Avenue.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 200 block of South 27 th Street.

Street. A person was found to be in possession of marijuana in the 200 block of South 27th Street.

March 26

Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 2000 block of Avenue G.

Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 1700 block of Canal Avenue.

Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 1501 South 29 th Street.

Street. Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 200 block of North Ninth Street.

A runaway was reported in the 1500 block of Detroit Avenue.

An assault was reported in the 200 block of North 17 th Street.

Street. A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 2800 block of Gary Avenue.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 600 block of South 33rd Street.

March 27

Assault-family violence was reported in the 200 block of Memorial Freeway.

Theft was reported in the 1000 block of Nederland Avenue.

An officer received information in the 500 block of South 28 th Street.

Street. Failure to stop and give information was reported in the 3700 block of Nederland Avenue.

Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 2000 block of North U.S. 69.

Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 2100 block of Helena Avenue.

A person was arrested for criminal trespass in the 3200 block of FM 365.

March 28