April 2, 2021

Nederland Police Department arrests: March 8-14

By PA News

Published 12:14 am Friday, April 2, 2021

Nederland Police Department officers arrested the following individuals from March 22 to March 28:

  • Joshua Hinson, 34, warrant other agency
  • Shally Gabbard, 53, public intoxication
  • Dandre Boutte, 20, evading arrest/detention, warrant other agency
  • Ray Savant, 30, driving while intoxicated-3rd or more
  • Treyveon Franklin, 22, warrant other agency
  • Robert Labure, 40, warrant other agency
  • Jesse Distefano, 36, criminal trespass
  • Austin St. Cyr, 26, driving while intoxicated
  • Christian Moore, 24, Nederland warrants, warrant other agency
  • Aaron Kavanaugh, 42, Nederland warrants, warrant other agency
  • Khadeem Charles, 26, warrant other agency

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from March 22 to March 28:

March 22

  • Theft was reported in the 800 block of South 15th Street.
  • Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 2400 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • Theft was reported in the 900 block of South U.S 69.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 600 block of North 34th Street.
  • An indecent assault (a person reportedly spat on another person) was reported in the 600 block of North 34th Street.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 900 block of South U.S. 69.

March 23

  • A death was reported in the 200 block of Hill Terrace.
  • Theft and criminal mischief was reported in the 1400 block of South U.S. 69.
  • Burglary of a building was reported in the 1400 block of South 21st Street.
  • Sexual assault of a child was reported in the 200 block of South 15th Street.
  • Terroristic threat-family violence was reported in the 3300 block of Avenue D.
  • Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 2800 block of Avenue G.
  • A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 200 block of 27th Street.
  • Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 200 block of 27th Street.

March 24

  • A death was reported in the 600 block of S 6th Street.
  • Terroristic threat-family violence was reported in the 3000 block of Tipps Drive.
  • Found property was reported in the 1400 block of Avenue H.
  • Theft was reported in the 700 block of North 13th Street.
  • A person was arrested for evading arrest/detention and another agency’s warrant in the 1000 block of North 18th Street.
  • A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 1000 block of North 18th Street.
  • A person was taken into custody on another agency’s warrant in the 300 block of South 12th Street.
  • A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 2800 block of Gary Avenue.
  • A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated -3rd or more in the 1500 block of South 27th Street.

 

March 25

  • A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.
  • Reckless damage or destruction was reported in the 2800 block of Avenue H.
  • An officer received information in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.
  • Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 3700 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 200 block of South 27th Street.
  • A person was found to be in possession of marijuana in the 200 block of South 27th Street.

 

March 26

  • Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 2000 block of Avenue G.
  • Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 1700 block of Canal Avenue.
  • Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 1501 South 29th Street.
  • Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 200 block of North Ninth Street.
  • A runaway was reported in the 1500 block of Detroit Avenue.
  • An assault was reported in the 200 block of North 17th Street.
  • A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 2800 block of Gary Avenue.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 600 block of South 33rd Street.

 

March 27

  • Assault-family violence was reported in the 200 block of Memorial Freeway.
  • Theft was reported in the 1000 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • An officer received information in the 500 block of South 28th Street.
  • Failure to stop and give information was reported in the 3700 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 2000 block of North U.S. 69.
  • Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 2100 block of Helena Avenue.
  • A person was arrested for criminal trespass in the 3200 block of FM 365.

 

March 28

  • A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 700 block of South 27th Street.
  • A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 2100 block of Helena Avenue.
  • Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 2100 block of Helena Avenue.
  • A person was arrested on Nederland Warrants and another agency’s warrant in the 300 block of South 17th Street.
  • A person was arrested on Nederland warrants and another agency’s warrant in the 100 block of 10th Street.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2600 block of Nederland Avenue.

 

 

 

