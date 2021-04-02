PNG playoff battle with Friendswood ends in shootout

The Port Neches-Groves girls soccer team fought until the bitter end, but was unable to take down Friendswood in the third round of the playoffs on Friday night.

Both teams were scoreless in regulation, but PNG struck first in overtime when Abby Reeves found the back of the net to give the Indians a 1-0 lead in the first OT period.

With eight minutes left in the second OT period, Friendswood tied the game at 1-1, forcing a shootout.

PNG lost the shootout 5-4.