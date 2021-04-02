expand
Ad Spot

April 3, 2021

PNG coach Aimee Bates talks to her team. (Chris Moore/The News)

PNG playoff battle with Friendswood ends in shootout

By Chris Moore

Published 9:48 pm Friday, April 2, 2021

The Port Neches-Groves girls soccer team fought until the bitter end, but was unable to take down Friendswood in the third round of the playoffs on Friday night.

Both teams were scoreless in regulation, but PNG struck first in overtime when Abby Reeves found the back of the net to give the Indians a 1-0 lead in the first OT period.

With eight minutes left in the second OT period, Friendswood tied the game at 1-1, forcing a shootout.

PNG lost the shootout 5-4.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Pastor Kalan Gardner Sr. seeks to lift others to success

Groves man indicted for sexual assaults on children

POLICE: Port Neches woman reportedly stole $500K from employer

Jim Snell Master Plumber has been family helping families for 60 years

Local

Pastor Kalan Gardner Sr. seeks to lift others to success

Groves

Groves man indicted for sexual assaults on children

Local

POLICE: Port Neches woman reportedly stole $500K from employer

Business

Jim Snell Master Plumber has been family helping families for 60 years

Columns

STEPHEN HEMELT — 2021 Progress stories celebrates our unique community

Entertainment

Museum highlights past, present & future of possibilities

Business

Physical therapy adds life to your years

Business

Matt Teller grounds his passion in 45 years of flooring business

Local

Holy Week honors

Local

Bids open to begin coastal restoration at McFaddin Beach

Local

Religion announcements: April 4

Local

Local man indicted for sex crimes against children

Education

Lamar State College Port Arthur, Orange offer summer, fall BOGOS

Local

Jefferson County Indictments: March 31-April 6

College/Pro Sports

Lofton hopes to build off strong freshman season

Groves

Bulldogs, Indians hope for strong finish to season

College/Pro Sports

PNG grad breaks ULL record for stolen bases in a game

High School Sports

PNG playoff battle with Friendswood ends in shootout

Local

Police want to speak with driver after vehicle pulled from canal on Pleasure Island

Local

Local man shot, vehicle riddled with bullets following Port Arthur violence

Local

Port Arthur man facing charges he was sex trafficking minor females

Local

Dive team in training discovers 2 stolen cars submerged in Taylor Bayou

Local

Officials talk plans to fix Jetty Road craters that “swallow unsuspecting drivers”

College/Pro Sports

Kary Vincent Jr. takes fast lane on path to NFL future