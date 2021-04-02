Port Neches Police Department arrest & responses: March 22-28

Port Neches Police Department officers arrested the following individual from March 22 to March 28:

Stephanie Patton, 34, other agency warrant(s)

Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from March 22 to March 28

March 22

No reports.

March 23

Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 2100 block of 10 th Street.

Street. Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 2000 block of Sixth Street.

March 24

No reports.

March 25

An assault was reported in the 2200 block of 14th Street.

March 26

Criminal mischief was reported in the 800 block of Ridgewood Drive.

Failure to stop and give information was reported in the 1200 block of Port Neches Avenue.

March 27

An assault was reported in the 900 block of Dallas.

March 28