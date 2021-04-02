expand
April 2, 2021

Rogers “Mr. Bat” Batiste

By PA News

Published 4:30 pm Friday, April 2, 2021

Rogers “Mr. Bat” Batiste passed away at The Medical Center of Southeast Texas on March 30, 2021 at
the age of 87.

He was born June 5, 1933 in Lawtall, LA. Mr. Bat was a well known plumber in Jefferson County whom retired after 50 years of service.

He enjoyed watching WWE wrestling, horse races, fishing and many outdoor activities.

Mr. Batiste is predeceased by his wife of 50 plus years, Leverne Green, son Donald Ray and daughter Quincella Batiste.

He is survived by three sons and three daughters, Sherpherd, Travis, Glenn, Mary Lee, Mary Ann and Princella Batiste.

Rogers is lovely remembered by fourteen grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren by “Paw Paw” and a host of other family and friends.

Visitation will be held on Monday, April 05, 2021 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel, 3800 Memorial Blvd, Port Arthur, TX.

Burial will follow in Live Oak Memorial Park.

