Jefferson County Indictments: March 31-April 6
Indictments handed down this week by a Jefferson County grand jury range from sexual assaults against children to drug charges.
- Donald Ray Broussard Jr., 27, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Nov. 28.
- Joseph Jamal Brown, 19, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone (Delta 9-THC), for an incident that occurred Jan. 28, 2020.
- Allen J. Bush, also known as Allen Jerome Bush, 44, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Nov. 28.
- Kammie Lynn Cheek, 19, of Vidor was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Dec. 8.
- Donald Jean Cole, 22, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, fentanyl, for an incident that occurred Dec. 17.
- Phillip Foutz, 35, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, phencyclidine, or PCP, for an incident that occurred Dec. 12.
- Edrick Elijah Gross, also known as Edrick Gross, 21, of Beaumont was indicted for evading arrest/detention with previous convictions for an incident that occurred Dec. 20.
- Denarius D. Guillory, also known as Denarius Dartiz Guillory and Denarius Guillory, 41, of Beaumont was indicted for unauthorized use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred Dec. 24.
- John Guillory III, also known as Reginald Tyler, John Guillory and Carl Tyler, 33, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Dec. 4.
- John Guillory III, also known as Reginald Tyler, John Guillory and Carl Tyler, 33, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Nov. 3.
- Harold Lloyd Como Jr., 45, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, phencyclidine, or PCP, for an incident that occurred Nov. 4.
- Kassie Lynn Kirbow, 36, of Port Arthur was indicted for unlawful carrying weapon on licensed premises for an incident that occurred Dec. 31.
- Dylan Michael Smith, 22, of Port Arthur was indicted for forgery for an incident that occurred Sept. 16.
- Jason James Viator, also known as Jason Viator, 44, transient was indicted for burglary of a building for an incident that occurred Jan. 26.
- Grady Brian LeBlanc, also known as Grady Brian LeBlanc III, 38, of Beaumont was indicted for unauthorized use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred April 26.
- Amy Michelle Mayo, 30, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, phencyclidine, or PCP, for an incident that occurred Sept. 25.
- Oliver Norman, 70, of Port Arthur was indicted for evading arrest/detention use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred Dec. 8.
- Raul Perez, 38, of Port Arthur was indicted for retaliation for an incident that occurred Jan. 17.
- Keelyn Demichael Nelson Randolph, 27, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred July 24.
- Christopher Thomas Lackey, 43, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, heroin, for an incident that occurred Sept.25.
- Yolanda Kyle Scott, 52, of Beaumont was indicted for felony theft –aggregation amounts, for incidents that occurred one or around Jan. 1, 2018 to one or about May 31, 2019.
- Ashley Joe Williams, Ashley J. Williams, 41, of Beaumont was indicted for felony driving while intoxicated for an incident that occurred Nov. 14.
- Jirou Zachere, 22, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated assault for an incident that occurred Oct. 25.
- Andrea Patterson Guin, 43, of Port Neches was indicted for felony theft-aggregation amounts for an incident that occurred on or about Jan. 1, 2017 to on or about Sept. 16, 2020.
- Calvin Van Bolds, 38, of Beaumont was indicted for evading arrest/detention use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred Oct. 30.
- Calvin Van Bolds, 38, of Beaumont was indicted for delivery of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Oct. 30.
- Kirk Douglas Jones, 65, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated sexual assault of a child for an incident that occurred April 25.
- Kirk Douglas Jones, 65, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated sexual assault of a child for an incident that occurred April 26.
- Kirk Douglas Jones, 65, of Port Arthur was indicted for indecency with a child for an incident that occurred April 2, 2020.
- Michael Wesley Holmes, 70, of Beaumont was indicted or sexual assault for an incident that occurred Oct. 16, 2018.
- John Wayne Stone, 76, of Beaumont was indicted for continuous sexual abuse of a child for incidents that occurred on or about Aug. 22, 2019 to on or about Oct. 23, 2020.
- Gregory Lynn Butaud, 62, of Port Arthur was indicted for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements for an incident that occurred Aug. 17.
- Mark Dewayne Brown, 38, of Groves was indicted for indecency with a child for an incident that occurred Oct. 16, 2012.
- Mark Dewayne Brown, 38, of Groves was indicted for continuous sexual abuse of a child for incidents that occurred from on or about June 24, 2009 to on or about June 24, 2012.
- Mark Dewayne Brown, 38, of Groves was indicted for continuous sexual abuse of a child for incidents that occurred from on or about Sept. 19, 2011 to on or about Sept. 19, 2012.
- Mark Dewayne Brown, 38, of Groves was indicted for continuous sexual abuse of a child for incidents that occurred from on or about July 1, 2012 to on or about Nov. 2, 2012.
- Lloyd Thomas Martin III, 26, of Beaumont was indicted for sexual assault of a child for an incident that occurred May 10.
- Lloyd Thomas Martin III, 26, of Beaumont was indicted for sexual assault of a child for an incident that occurred May 2.
- Lloyd Thomas Martin III, 26, of Beaumont was indicted for sexual assault of a child for an incident that occurred May 10.
- Lloyd Thomas Martin III, 26, of Beaumont was indicted for sexual assault of a child for an incident that occurred May 2.
- Lloyd Thomas Martin III, 26, of Beaumont was indicted for sexual assault of a child for an incident that occurred May 10.
- Lloyd Thomas Martin III, 26, of Beaumont was indicted for sexual assault of a child for an incident that occurred May 10.
- Lloyd Thomas Martin III, 26, of Beaumont was indicted for sexual assault of a child for an incident that occurred May 10.
- Lloyd Thomas Martin III, 26, of Beaumont was indicted for indecency with child for an incident that occurred May 10.
- Chevis Jarone Smith, also known as Chevis Smith, 38, of Beaumont was indicted for forgery (counterfeit) for an incident that occurred April 23, 2019.
- Chevis Jarone Smith, also known as Chevis Smith, 38, of Beaumont was indicted for forgery (counterfeit) for an incident that occurred April 14, 2019.
- Fabbian Donta Scott, 23, of Port Arthur was indicted for trafficking of persons for an incident that occurred March 1.
- Fabbian Donta Scott, 23, of Port Arthur was indicted for trafficking of persons for an incident that occurred March 1.
An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.