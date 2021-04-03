expand
April 3, 2021

KATHIE'S KORNER — Kathie Deasy

KATHIE’S KORNER — Palms are an important part of Resurrection story

By PA News

Published 12:02 am Saturday, April 3, 2021

Easter or Resurrection Sunday is a Christian festival and holiday commemorating the resurrection of Jesus from the dead.

Some dye eggs a different color decorated in baskets, which is a Spring celebration all over the world.

My experiences in Jerusalem, Bethlehem, the Garden, Tomb, Sea of Galilee (singing in a boat), The Dead Sea, Masada and all the places Jesus walked and preached and was then laid to rest, are absolutely the most precious, incredibly carved memories in my memory bank.

Let’s elaborate on the very, beautiful, Palm Tree: The Palm is one of the earliest cultivated trees, a symbol of beauty and prosperity used in the decoration of temples.

It is used in construction of booths for a festival and, most importantly, the crowds used palms to welcome Jesus to Jerusalem, where he was eventually arrested and crucified on Friday.

Jericho was known as the city of Palms. Palms are also characteristic, in the desert, of oases and watered places.

My personal favorite is Deborah (a judge), who rendered her decisions under a palm tree named after her. What an interesting courtroom, don’t you think?

Deborah was also a warrior, going to war with generals and their armies, a nurse to important dignitaries and a praiser.

When she returned from battle with Barak and his army, she insisted they praise God for the victory and gave God all the praise and glory.

The fruit of the date palm tree is still highly valued in that part of the world by desert travelers since it may be consumed fresh or else dried or made into cakes for a portable, easily, storable food, now in medical research for life-saving future use.

I want to leave you with this scripture: Ephesians 1: 18,19&20 NKJ “the eyes of your understanding being enlightened, that you may know what is the hope of His calling, what are the riches of the glory of His inheritance in the saints (us), and what is the exceeding greatness of His power toward us who believe, according to the working of His mighty power which He worked in Christ when He raised Him from the dead…”

 

Kathie Deasy writes about religion for Port Arthur Newsmedia. She can be reached at kathiedeasy@hotmail.com.

