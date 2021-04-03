expand
April 3, 2021

The Ruby Fuller Building on the campus of Lamar State College Port Arthur (Courtesy photo)

Lamar State College Port Arthur, Orange offer summer, fall BOGOS

By PA News

Published 12:18 am Saturday, April 3, 2021

What’s better than getting something for free? Getting two for free.

Lamar State College Orange and Lamar State College Port Arthur are featuring a buy one class, get one free for the Summer 2021 semesters, and will double down for the Fall 2021 semester with a buy two classes, get two free.

The two state colleges received funding from the recent federal CARES grant to fund this opportunity for any student looking to take advantage of a discounted degree or certificate.

“We are thrilled to offer this opportunity to new and returning students,” LSCPA President Dr. Betty Reynard said. “The pandemic has affected us all to different degrees and this is a way that we’re able to help our community come out the other side better than where we started.”

This offer is valid until all allotted funds for scholarships have been disbursed, so it’s important to register for Summer and Fall as soon as possible.

“LSCO is excited to support our community during these challenging times. Through this offer, more students will be able to access higher education in our region. This is in keeping with our mission of transforming lives and creating a bright, orange future,” LSCO President Dr. Thomas Johnson said.

Here’s how it will work:

Summer 2021: The tuition and fees for one three-credit hour course (up to $399 for non-dual credit students and $150 for dual credit students) will be paid for every student who registers and pays for one course at the posted tuition and fees rate.

Fall 2021: Students who pay the posted rate for tuition and fees for one three-credit hour course will receive a scholarship to pay for one additional three-credit hour course. Students who pay for two three-credit hour courses will receive a scholarship to pay for two additional three-credit hour courses. Receiving six free hours at LSCPA is a savings of more than $1,100.

In order to get as much financial assistance as possible beyond the Buy One, Get One offer, students are urged to complete and submit the 2020-21 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) as well as the 2021-22 FAFSA for fall registration.

The school code for LSCO is 016748 and for LSCPA the school code is 016666.

Need help? Call LSCO at 409-883-7750 or contact LSCPA Enrollment Services at 409-984-6467 or by email to EnrollmentServices@lamarpa.edu.

 

 

 

