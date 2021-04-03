expand
April 3, 2021

Kirk Jones (Courtesy photo)

Local man indicted for sex crimes against children

By PA News

Published 12:19 am Saturday, April 3, 2021

A 65-year-old man was indicted on two charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child and one charge of indecency with a child for crimes that reportedly occurred in Port Arthur.

Kirk Douglas Jones, of Beaumont, was indicted this week by a Jefferson County grand jury on charges that include two female victims.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the first victim, who was under the age of 6, spoke with a forensic interviewer and said Jones touched her in multiple places and “it hurt.”

The alleged incidents occurred on or about April 25, 2020, and April 26, 2020, in Jones’ truck and his home, the document stated.

The charge and indictment for indecency with a child is for a female victim under the age of 17 that Port Arthur Police say occurred April 2, 2020, at Jones’ home. The child, who was just shy of 7 years of age at the time, was seen at Child Abuse Forensic Services for a sexual assault examination to be performed, as well as being interviewed at the Garth House.

She reportedly told officials she had been inappropriately touched.

Jones was arrested March 1, 2021, on two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child with each charge carrying a $250,000 bond, and a charge of indecency with a child with a $250,000 bond. He remained in the county jail as of Friday.

An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.

 

 

