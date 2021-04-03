expand
April 3, 2021

Carson Roccaforte, left, stands with Louisiana assistant baseball coach Jeremy Talbot. (Courtesy photo)

PNG grad breaks ULL record for stolen bases in a game

By PA News

Published 12:07 am Saturday, April 3, 2021

LAFAYETTE, LA – Carson Roccaforte broke the school record for the most stolen bases in a single game with five and also posted his second-straight four-hit game as the Ragin’ Cajuns defeated ULM 9-5 at Warhawk Field Thursday.

Roccarforte, who is a freshman for ULL, graduated from Port Neches-Groves in 2020.

He was named an All-State member and earned his team’s high school offensive MVP twice. He was named a Super Gold Team member and played from Team Texas in the Sun Belt Classic. In 37 games as a junior, he hit .358 with two home runs, four triples and nine doubles.

Louisiana’s (15-11, 3-1 Sun Belt) pitching shined bright again. Spencer Arrighetti (5-1) proved why he’s one of the Sun Belt’s best, tossing six scoreless innings and fanning seven batters.

Tyler Robertson and Brennan Breaux each collected two hits on the night. This was Breaux’s third multi-hit game and Robertson’s ninth multi-hit game of the season.

Louisiana opened the scoring in the second inning on a Bobby Lada sacrifice fly that scored Roccaforte.

ULM (10-12, 3-4 Sun Belt) had the Ragin’ Cajuns right where they wanted them, loading the bases with one out, but Arrighetti pitched a 3-2 fielders choice and struck out Matthew Lee to hold the Warhawks from scoring.

With two outs in the third inning, Robertson smashed a two-run two-out home run, making the game 3-0 — his fourth bomb this season.

Josh Cofield helped Louisiana score a run in the top of the fourth inning, roping a pinch-hit RBI-single to center field, which made the game 4-0. Drake Osborn later scored from third on a throw down to second base, which put the game at 5-0.

Lada picked up his second RBI of the game by scoring Roccaforte on an RBI-double, his third multi-RBI effort of the season, putting the game a 6-0.

ULM added a pair runs off Jacob Schultz in the eighth inning, while Louisiana and the Warhawks both scored three runs in the ninth inning with the Ragin’ Cajuns coming out victorious, 9-5.

