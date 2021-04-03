expand
Ad Spot

April 3, 2021

Religion announcements: April 4

By PA News

Published 12:21 am Saturday, April 3, 2021

Solid Rock Baptist Church, 1337 E. Fifth St., will feature their “Happy Hour Bible Study” at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. The teacher and expositor will be director of evangelism and counseling Rev. Harry Abrams Jr. For more information, call 409-983-7654.

First United Methodist Church of Groves, 6501 Washington St., will host a 10 a.m. Easter Sunday worship service and will observe the Lord’s communion. All are welcome to partake. For more information, call the church office at 409-962-1076.

Solid Rock Baptist Church, 1337 E. Fifth St., will celebrate Easter Passover Resurrection Day during the 11 a.m. service Sunday. The message will be delivered by Solid Rock Senior Pastor Richard Keaton Nash, who is also hosts “Breaking Bread with Pastor Richard Keaton Nash” on KSAP 96.9 LPFM radio.

 

Religion announcements must be submitted by 5 p.m. Thursday to appear in the Saturday publication. Announcements may be emailed to panews@panews.com or sent to Port Arthur News, 2349 Memorial Blvd. Please provide a contact number to The News in case questions arise.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Pastor Kalan Gardner Sr. seeks to lift others to success

Groves man indicted for sexual assaults on children

POLICE: Port Neches woman reportedly stole $500K from employer

Jim Snell Master Plumber has been family helping families for 60 years

Local

Pastor Kalan Gardner Sr. seeks to lift others to success

Groves

Groves man indicted for sexual assaults on children

Local

POLICE: Port Neches woman reportedly stole $500K from employer

Business

Jim Snell Master Plumber has been family helping families for 60 years

Columns

STEPHEN HEMELT — 2021 Progress stories celebrates our unique community

Entertainment

Museum highlights past, present & future of possibilities

Business

Physical therapy adds life to your years

Business

Matt Teller grounds his passion in 45 years of flooring business

Local

Holy Week honors

Local

Bids open to begin coastal restoration at McFaddin Beach

Local

Religion announcements: April 4

Local

Local man indicted for sex crimes against children

Education

Lamar State College Port Arthur, Orange offer summer, fall BOGOS

Local

Jefferson County Indictments: March 31-April 6

College/Pro Sports

Lofton hopes to build off strong freshman season

Groves

Bulldogs, Indians hope for strong finish to season

College/Pro Sports

PNG grad breaks ULL record for stolen bases in a game

High School Sports

PNG playoff battle with Friendswood ends in shootout

Local

Police want to speak with driver after vehicle pulled from canal on Pleasure Island

Local

Local man shot, vehicle riddled with bullets following Port Arthur violence

Local

Port Arthur man facing charges he was sex trafficking minor females

Local

Dive team in training discovers 2 stolen cars submerged in Taylor Bayou

Local

Officials talk plans to fix Jetty Road craters that “swallow unsuspecting drivers”

College/Pro Sports

Kary Vincent Jr. takes fast lane on path to NFL future