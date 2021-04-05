expand
April 5, 2021

Monday morning school bus crash includes injuries, troopers say

By PA News

Published 8:21 am Monday, April 5, 2021

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating a motor vehicle crash on U.S. 90 in Jefferson County on Monday morning.

The crash occurred near McDermitt Road west of China and involves a school bus, according to Sgt. Stephanie Davis.

A Hardin-Jefferson Independent School District school bus was involved.

Injuries have been reported, but the extent of those injuries are unknown, Davis said.

Area media is reporting a motorist in a second vehicle, not the school bus, was killed.

Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling in the area and stay alert for stopped or slow moving traffic.

“This is an active crash scene and additional information will be released as details are confirmed,” Davis said.

The story has been updated at https://www.panews.com/2021/04/05/troopers-detail-fatal-wreck-monday-that-involved-school-bus/

