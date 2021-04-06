Jefferson County SWAT responds to Highway 90 after report of armed man

expand
April 7, 2021

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office SWAT personnel responded to an armed subject call on Tuesday morning.

Published 10:26 am Tuesday, April 6, 2021

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies located a truck sitting on the side of Highway 90 near Keith Road at approximately 4:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Authorities said the vehicle was occupied by a male who was the subject of a welfare concern out of Victoria.

“It was reported that he was armed with a handgun and had been involved in an earlier disturbance,” a sheriff’s office statement said.

The man was non-responsive to deputies on scene and SWAT/negotiators were notified. Upon arrival, SWAT members took the subject into custody without incident, police said.

The man was taken to a local hospital for a mental health evaluation.

No charges were filed.

Highway 90 was shut down for approximately two hours; however, it is back open.

