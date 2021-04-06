Jefferson County SWAT responds to Highway 90 after report of armed man

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies located a truck sitting on the side of Highway 90 near Keith Road at approximately 4:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Authorities said the vehicle was occupied by a male who was the subject of a welfare concern out of Victoria.

“It was reported that he was armed with a handgun and had been involved in an earlier disturbance,” a sheriff’s office statement said.

The man was non-responsive to deputies on scene and SWAT/negotiators were notified. Upon arrival, SWAT members took the subject into custody without incident, police said.

The man was taken to a local hospital for a mental health evaluation.

No charges were filed.

Highway 90 was shut down for approximately two hours; however, it is back open.