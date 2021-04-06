expand
April 7, 2021

Lisa Beth Doyle

By PA News

Published 6:30 pm Tuesday, April 6, 2021

Lisa Beth Doyle passed peacefully on March 30, 2021 with her sons Ron and Jeremiah at her side, along with her sister Bonnie.

Lisa was born in Gary, Indiana to Warren Perkins and Marilyn Meisenholder on May 13, 1959.

Lisa was a kind soul with a heart of gold. She was strong, smart and never gave up on anything or anyone.

She was creative, artistic and vibrant. She looked for beauty in all things.

She was fun and adventurous; among her many adventures, she worked in all levels of the newspaper industry from delivery, printing and finally as the Circulation Director of the Port Arthur News.

She also drove 18-wheeler freight trucks.

There was almost nothing she was afraid to do. Her favorite job of all time was being a mother and grandmother.

The love she had and showed for her children and grandkids was indescribable.

No matter what she had going on in life, she dropped everything to be there for them.

Lisa was a Christian and lived her life for God.

She was saved on September 28, 2014 and publicly showed her devotion by being baptized on February 8, 2015.

Lisa leaves behind her sons, Ron and Jeremiah Johnson; two granddaughters Lily and Joelle Johnson.; three grandsons, Joshua Smith, Jacob and Jonaven Johnson; siblings, Bonnie Louise Robinson, Bruce Perkins, and Rebecca Delbridge; mother, Marilyn Mendro are among the grieving.

Lisa was preceded in death by her father, Warren Freeman Perkins and youngest son Joseph Leon Doyle. She will truly be missed by so many.

A memorial service will be held on April 9, 2021 at 1PM at Hebron Baptist Church in Bells, Texas.

There will be a celebration of life on June 13, 2021 at 1pm at her family home in Savoy, Texas.

Arrangements are with Mullican-Little Funeral Home, Bells, Texas. An online registry may be signed at www.mullicanlittle.com

