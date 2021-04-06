Ramon T. Zapata, 75, of Port Arthur passed away on Sunday, April 4, 2021 at Gulf Health Care Nursing Home in Port Arthur.

Ramon was born on May 13, 1945 in Palau Coahuila, Mexico to parents Antonio and Blasa Torres Zapata.

He had lived in the Port Arthur area for 41 plus years and had worked as a welder at Burton Shipyard, Brown & Root Industrial Services and the Port of Beaumont.

Ramon enjoyed going fishing and watching baseball games. Ramon was a loving person who will be missed dearly.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers, Juan Zapata, Hector Zapata, Chano Zapata, Valentin Zapata and his sister, Florinda.

Ramon is survived by his wife of 41 years, Irma Guadalupe Zapata of Port Arthur, his son, Ruben Zapata and his wife Susana of Port Arthur, his daughter, Leticia Martinez and her husband, Rocky of Beaumont, his sister, Sofia Escobedo of Charlotte, TX.

He is also survived by his grandchildren, Alejandra, Fernando, Gabriella, Tres, Dominic and his great grandchild, Lilliana.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at 2:00 PM in Thompson Memorial Chapel at Clayton Thompson Funeral Home, with a gathering of family and friends from 12:00 PM until service time.

Burial will follow at Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Nederland.

Due to the Covid-19 crisis we are currently in, all visitors to the funeral home are required to wear facemask or coverings and practice social distancing.