Russell “Rusty” John Landry, 60, of Groves, Texas passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at his parents’ home, surrounded by his family.

He was born in Port Arthur, Texas on September 9, 1960 to Russell Carroll Landry and Judith Dartez Landry.

Rusty spent many of his final days reliving fond memories of his time as a ship captain and listening to music with family and friends.

He loved Harley Davidson motorcycles and was an avid motorcyclist from the time he bought his first bike at only 15 years old.

A talented musician and songwriter, Rusty’s music livened family gatherings for years and will immortalize him to many who love him.

He will be remembered fondly by his parents, siblings, friends, and nieces and nephews to whom he was a doting uncle.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, April 10, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Port Neches with Reverend Shane Baxter officiating.

Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park.

Rusty is survived by his parents, Russell and Judith Landry of Groves, sister, Carol Phelps and husband Michael of Groves, brothers, Cory Landry of Groves and Mark Landry and wife Erika of Alvin, nieces, Tiffany Resch and husband Pete and Amanda Quinn and husband Thomas, nephews, Logan Hendon and Mason Hendon and four great nieces.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing to make memorial contributions in memory of Rusty may send them to: The Museum of the Gulf Coast, Music Hall of Fame,700 Procter Street, Port Arthur, TX 77640 or www.museumofthegulfcoast.org – phone number – (409) 982 -7000.