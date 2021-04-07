expand
April 7, 2021

2021 Progress celebrates our unique community

By PA News

Published 12:24 am Wednesday, April 7, 2021

Port Arthur Newsmedia is running a four-part series this month dubbed “Live, Breathe, Laugh, Love” that profiles the people, businesses and organizations providing a roadmap to a brighter today and tomorrow.

One of the few silver linings in times of distress are the examples of ingenuity and invention that inevitably occur.

There is plenty taking place all around us.

Our “Live, Breathe, Laugh, Love” progress series publishes each Saturday in April with a different theme each week. The April 10 theme is “Breathe.”

We invite you to take advantage of these special sections. Each comes with tremendous sponsorship from local businesses and organizations. Consider their services and products in the future, as now more than ever, we must all shop and support local.

We have a lot of great stories to tell. Many thanks to our friends and neighbors who helped us spread the word to a deserving community. Log onto panews.com to read all the stories.

 

 

 

 

 

 

