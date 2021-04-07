expand
April 7, 2021

CHRIS MOORE — A new chapter in parenting begins

By Chris Moore

Published 12:05 am Wednesday, April 7, 2021

The scariest thing in the world is being responsible for another life. I am used to taking care of myself. I have been practicing doing that for the better part of three decades.

On Thursday, my wife and I will welcome our first biological child into the world, barring our daughter doesn’t decide to make an early entrance.

I will take a week off work to help my wife recover from the surgery and take care of our newborn.

I used the term “biological” because we adopted a girl last July, who turned 4 in February. We also fostered a total of eight children over the past three years. Taking care of children is something we have a bit of practice with, but bringing one into the world has proven to be a completely different challenge.

A pro tip for those who might be first time parents soon: I only thought that picking out a name was one of the hardest parts and I am somewhat aware that, apparently, it gets much more difficult after they are born.

Babies are high maintenance, I have found. They need diapers, clothes, car seats, diapers, bottles, burp rags, diapers, pacifiers and diapers. They need a lot of diapers, apparently.

Due to previous medical complications, my wife has to have a scheduled C-section, which has had many of its own adventures. I have found out it is common to freak out over everything with the first pregnancy. That means every time there was anything unusual, we went to the hospital.

We know everything is going to be OK, but we also don’t know that everything is going to be OK. I feel like parents will understand that.

A newborn scares the mess out of me. Don’t get me wrong, I want to and will enjoy every second of my daughter being here, but there is a part of me that wants to press “start” on the controller and just simulate to the end of the first quarter.

I am aware of the risks and fragility of babies, which is why I can’t wait until our daughter is, like, 3 months old. I know she will still be fragile and completely dependent on us, but she won’t seem as helpless.

As with many things in life, you learn best by just doing it. I will make plenty of mistakes, but I hope to learn from them.

Part of me wanted to write this just so I have my thoughts on record before we go on this new journey.

I also wanted to let anyone else know that it is OK to be extremely nervous even if you bought everything you will need and are as prepared as can be.

This column is also a bit of a plea for you to forgive my upcoming sleep-deprived brain for any mistakes I will likely make in the coming weeks.

 

Chris Moore is the sports editor for Port Arthur Newsmedia. He can be reached at chris.moore@panews.com.

