April 8, 2021

National Weather Service details strong or severe storm threat tonight

By PA News

Published 10:54 am Wednesday, April 7, 2021

Weather experts are monitoring for strong to severe storms Wednesday evening through the overnight hours into Thursday.

According to the National Weather Service, a few showers and thunderstorms are possible Wednesday afternoon.

A more organized line of storms, “some strong or severe,” will move through the region between 6 p.m. Wednesday and 2 a.m. Thursday.

Warning Coordination Meteorologist Roger Erickson said damaging winds, large hail and isolated tornadoes are possible.

“Be prepared to monitor National Weather Service warnings tonight, and take cover if severe storms are in your area,” Erickson said.

