expand
Ad Spot

April 7, 2021

Acadian Ambulance Service (Courtesy photo)

Port Arthur EMTs rescue family, baby from overturned car

By PA News

Published 12:29 am Wednesday, April 7, 2021

The Medical Center of Southeast Texas is hosting Acadian Ambulance Services today (April 7) to bestow “Distinguished Service” awards to paramedic Heather Waites and EMT Ryan Wilkenfeld for their heroic measures during the Polar Vortex in February.

It has been 14 years since Acadian Ambulance Service has bestowed this honor.

While taking a medical patient to the hospital during the winter storm, a vehicle passed the unit on an icy highway and lost control.

The vehicle spun and crashed, overturned and landed on its roof in a median filled with ice and freezing water.

The crash occurred on U.S. 69 northbound near the cross street of 61st.

The crew, which includes Waites and Wilkenfeld, stopped and rendered aid as the crash occurred directly in front of them.

Five patients were trapped in the vehicle, and the crew had to break windows to extricate them. After four of the patients were extricated, one of them asked “where’s the infant?”

The crew re-entered the vehicle and found an infant in the water, unresponsive, not breathing and without a pulse.

The crew successfully resuscitated the infant in a short time. Due to their close proximity to the nearest hospital, along with knowing the delays there would be for additional help to arrive due to the ice storm, the crew loaded the five additional patients into their unit with the original patient they were transporting and proceeded urgently to the hospital.

The victim family was from Beaumont, and the infant was treated at The Medical Center of Southeast Texas and then transferred to Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston.

Within a few days the infant was feeding again and behaving as any infant would and is expected to make a full recovery.

A ceremony honoring Waites and Wilkenfeld is planned at 2 p.m. today at The Medical Center of Southeast Texas.

Waites, an EMT Paramedic, has been with the company for more than 10 years and Wilkenfeld, an EMT Basic, has been with the company for almost three years.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Medical Center returns multiple COVID-19 floors back to original purpose

Local COVID cases decline; officials talk end to Bob Bowers vaccination site

Port Arthur EMTs rescue family, baby from overturned car

School board candidate Yadi Cardenas wants more parents engaged in education

Local

Medical Center returns multiple COVID-19 floors back to original purpose

Local

Local COVID cases decline; officials talk end to Bob Bowers vaccination site

Local

Port Arthur EMTs rescue family, baby from overturned car

Education

School board candidate Yadi Cardenas wants more parents engaged in education

High School Sports

SPEED & STRENGTH: Port Arthur, Mid-County track coaches talk what & who is most important

Local

Port Arthur man follows gumbo to $200 March Moolah contest win

Business

PHOTO — See what’s coming next to FM 365 in Port Arthur

Check this Out

2021 Progress celebrates our unique community

College/Pro Sports

Seahawks roll through first round of NJCAA Region 14 Tournament

Local

Large hail, damaging winds and tornado concerns ahead

Beaumont

POLICE: Man bonds out of jail; shoots ex-girlfriend, kills new boyfriend 2 days later

Education

Online STAAR test platform not working for many districts

Local

See how new dialing procedures for 409 phone numbers impacts you

Beaumont

Jefferson County SWAT responds to Highway 90 after report of armed man

Local

Gov. Abbott: State agencies, political subdivisions cannot create a “vaccine passport”

Local

Port Arthur City Council questions Port Cities Rescue Mission about lack of clients, more funding

Education

BRIGHT FUTURES: Nederland woman restarts years after leaving high school to earn degree

Education

Taylor Getwood says youth will be asset in Port Arthur ISD Board of Trustees election

Check this Out

Port Arthur Police hope to make online reporting easy, accessible for community

High School Sports

PNG’s senior leadership keys impressive season; climb to state will continue next season

Local

Port Arthur Mayor Thurman Bartie: “I’ve taken both injections, and it didn’t take me out”

Local

UPDATE: Troopers detail fatal wreck Monday that involved school bus; ID victim

Beaumont

Monday morning school bus crash includes injuries, troopers say

Local

Texas gas prices fall in past week. What does that mean going forward?