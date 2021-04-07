expand
Ad Spot

April 7, 2021

Mike Gamboa on Tuesday afternoon holds up his winning bracket, which earned the Port Arthur resident a $200 cash prize in The Port Arthur News March Moolah contest. (Stephen Hemelt/The News)

Port Arthur man follows gumbo to $200 March Moolah contest win

By Stephen Hemelt

Published 12:26 am Wednesday, April 7, 2021

Mike Gamboa was at the store March 17 when a headline caught his eye in The Port Arthur News.

The story drawing his attention was about the then-upcoming Port Arthur Rotary Club’s annual Taste of Gumbo, which took place March 20.

Gamboa bought the newspaper because he wanted to know more. He eventually made his way inside the newspaper to see the March Moolah college basketball tournament contest.

Gamboa gave it a try, filling out his picks for the final 16 games and turned in his entry.

The Big Spring native, who moved to Port Arthur in 2010 to work as a pipe welder during a Motiva expansion, picked Gonzaga to defeat Baylor in the championship game.

When Baylor won Monday night, he thought his picks would come up short.

Still, Gamboa predicted the results correctly for 12 of the final 16 games, giving him a one-win advantage over second place and earning him $200 cash.

He was more than happy to collect the prize Tuesday and vows to play the contest next year to defend his crown.

Not a bad return for a guy who was just interested in reading about local gumbo.

Nick Robertson, of Port Arthur, won $25 for his second-place pick. (Monique Batson/The News)

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Medical Center returns multiple COVID-19 floors back to original purpose

Local COVID cases decline; officials talk end to Bob Bowers vaccination site

Port Arthur EMTs rescue family, baby from overturned car

School board candidate Yadi Cardenas wants more parents engaged in education

Local

Medical Center returns multiple COVID-19 floors back to original purpose

Local

Local COVID cases decline; officials talk end to Bob Bowers vaccination site

Local

Port Arthur EMTs rescue family, baby from overturned car

Education

School board candidate Yadi Cardenas wants more parents engaged in education

High School Sports

SPEED & STRENGTH: Port Arthur, Mid-County track coaches talk what & who is most important

Local

Port Arthur man follows gumbo to $200 March Moolah contest win

Business

PHOTO — See what’s coming next to FM 365 in Port Arthur

Check this Out

2021 Progress celebrates our unique community

College/Pro Sports

Seahawks roll through first round of NJCAA Region 14 Tournament

Local

Large hail, damaging winds and tornado concerns ahead

Beaumont

POLICE: Man bonds out of jail; shoots ex-girlfriend, kills new boyfriend 2 days later

Education

Online STAAR test platform not working for many districts

Local

See how new dialing procedures for 409 phone numbers impacts you

Beaumont

Jefferson County SWAT responds to Highway 90 after report of armed man

Local

Gov. Abbott: State agencies, political subdivisions cannot create a “vaccine passport”

Local

Port Arthur City Council questions Port Cities Rescue Mission about lack of clients, more funding

Education

BRIGHT FUTURES: Nederland woman restarts years after leaving high school to earn degree

Education

Taylor Getwood says youth will be asset in Port Arthur ISD Board of Trustees election

Check this Out

Port Arthur Police hope to make online reporting easy, accessible for community

High School Sports

PNG’s senior leadership keys impressive season; climb to state will continue next season

Local

Port Arthur Mayor Thurman Bartie: “I’ve taken both injections, and it didn’t take me out”

Local

UPDATE: Troopers detail fatal wreck Monday that involved school bus; ID victim

Beaumont

Monday morning school bus crash includes injuries, troopers say

Local

Texas gas prices fall in past week. What does that mean going forward?