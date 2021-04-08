expand
Ad Spot

April 8, 2021

Christine Hill-Malveaux

Christine Hill-Malveaux

By PA News

Published 5:16 pm Thursday, April 8, 2021

Christine Hill-Malveaux, 85, of Port Arthur, Texas departed this earthly life on Thursday March 24, 2021 surrounded by her children and grandchildren at the home of her son Wilford Jr. (LaQuinta).

She was born on March 30, 1935 to the union of Clinton and Myrtle Lee Ford-Hill in Junction City, Arkansas.

She leaves to cherish her memories, her sons: Wilford Malveaux, Jr. (LaQuinta), David Malveaux, of Port Arthur, TX and Edward Malveaux of San Antonio, TX. Two Brothers: Lee Roy (Carieta) Hill, Sr. of Milwaukee, WI, and Billy Hill of Woodbridge, VA. Three sister–in-laws: Susan Hill of Port Arthur, Jackie Hill of Lawton, VA, and Betty Jo Hilstock of Port Arthur, TX. Close friend Mrs. Marcia Lynn Scott, special cousin Georgetta Dawkins-Waters of Crossett, Arkansas and a host of relative and friends.

Funeral service will be 11am Saturday, April 10, 2021 at Mount Sinai Missionary Baptist Church in Port Arthur, TX.

Visitation will be 9am until service time. Interment will follow at Live Oak Memorial Park.

Services entrusted to Hannah Funeral Home, Inc.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Eloy Vega welcomed as Port Neches Fire Chief

Justin Avery Chisholm Jr.

Christine Hill-Malveaux

Kenneth Ray Holmes

Local

Eloy Vega welcomed as Port Neches Fire Chief

Local

2nd Port Arthur man arrested following game room robbery inside washateria

Local

Port Arthur man sentenced to 40 years for killing girlfriend

Local

Port Neches to consider hiring former Laredo leader Eloy Vega as fire chief

Education

Concerned about district’s youth, Kimberly Wycoff seeks seat on PAISD school board

High School Sports

Monte Barrow wins Bum Phillips Coach of Year award

Entertainment

Ethan Williamson of Nederland wins Concerto Competition

Columns

MARY MEAUX — Port Neches Senior Center reopens to excited residents

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: March 31-April 6

Local

Port Neches Police Department arrest & responses: March 29-April 4

Lifestyle

VIDEO: Local EMTs honored for saving family, unresponsive baby during freeze

Local

Health department reports COVID deaths Wednesday for Nederland, Port Neches residents

Local

National Weather Service details strong or severe storm threat tonight

Local

Medical Center returns multiple COVID-19 floors back to original purpose

Local

Local COVID cases decline; officials talk end to Bob Bowers vaccination site

Local

Port Arthur EMTs rescue family, baby from overturned car

Education

School board candidate Yadi Cardenas wants more parents engaged in education

High School Sports

SPEED & STRENGTH: Port Arthur, Mid-County track coaches talk what & who is most important

Local

Port Arthur man follows gumbo to $200 March Moolah contest win

Business

PHOTO — See what’s coming next to FM 365 in Port Arthur

Check this Out

2021 Progress celebrates our unique community

College/Pro Sports

Seahawks roll through first round of NJCAA Region 14 Tournament

Local

Large hail, damaging winds and tornado concerns ahead

Beaumont

POLICE: Man bonds out of jail; shoots ex-girlfriend, kills new boyfriend 2 days later