expand
Ad Spot

April 8, 2021

Eloy Vega, right speaks with Assistant Chief Mike Stegall, left, former Port Neches Fire Chief Stephen Curran who is now with the South East Texas regional Planning Commission, and Eddie Burleigh, operations manager at Acadian Ambulance during a council meeting on Thursday. (Mary Meaux/The News)

Eloy Vega welcomed as Port Neches Fire Chief

By Mary Meaux

Published 6:04 pm Thursday, April 8, 2021

PORT NECHES — Port Neches’ newest fire chief took the oath of office Thursday in a room with firefighters, well-wishers and more.

Eloy Vega, 51, addressed the room saying it is an honor and privilege to be selected as the next fire chief. He alluded to the oath of office where he swore to the best of his ability to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution and laws of the U.S. and of the state of Texas, saying he gives his word to be a good steward of the city’s resources.

Port Neches City Manager Andre Wimer said Vega brings a wealth of knowledge and operational experience.

Mayor Glenn Johnson thanked the fire fighters, some of who were in the audience, for their work during the interim; and also gave thanks to Assistant Chief Mike Stegall, who assumed the role of interim chief.

City leaders did not directly mention previous fire chief Paul Nelson, who was fired after he was arrested Jan. 14 on two promotion-of-child pornography charges. The warrants followed an investigation by the Texas Attorney General’s Child Exploitation Unit.

Port Neches’ newly appointed fire chief Eloy Vega, left, takes the oath of office in front of Mayor Glenn Johnson on Thursday. (Mary Meaux/The News)

Vega is a Laredo native, and has served the Laredo Fire Department for 22 years. He has worked in the training division, fire prevention and arson divisions; as well as in administration.

Vega said, in an interview with Port Arthur Newsmedia this week, he is familiar with the industrial aspect of the job and has experience with the commercial trade and the huge amount of hazardous material traffic that passes through Laredo.

In addition, he has also worked to mitigate and deal with warehouse fires. And while that is different from a refinery fire, it is complex and involves numerous units, jurisdictions and several days to control.

Laredo doesn’t generally experience hurricanes like Southeast Texas; but he has dealt with flash flooding from hurricane remnants, prompting water rescues and river flooding.

Vega is a certified law enforcement officer, has a master’s degree from Sam Houston State in Emergency Management and is a certified emergency manager through the International Association of Emergency Managers.

Vega is also a certified scuba diving instructor and NRA-certified firearms instructor.

His first day on duty is April 26.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Eloy Vega welcomed as Port Neches Fire Chief

Justin Avery Chisholm Jr.

Christine Hill-Malveaux

Kenneth Ray Holmes

Local

Eloy Vega welcomed as Port Neches Fire Chief

Local

2nd Port Arthur man arrested following game room robbery inside washateria

Local

Port Arthur man sentenced to 40 years for killing girlfriend

Local

Port Neches to consider hiring former Laredo leader Eloy Vega as fire chief

Education

Concerned about district’s youth, Kimberly Wycoff seeks seat on PAISD school board

High School Sports

Monte Barrow wins Bum Phillips Coach of Year award

Entertainment

Ethan Williamson of Nederland wins Concerto Competition

Columns

MARY MEAUX — Port Neches Senior Center reopens to excited residents

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: March 31-April 6

Local

Port Neches Police Department arrest & responses: March 29-April 4

Lifestyle

VIDEO: Local EMTs honored for saving family, unresponsive baby during freeze

Local

Health department reports COVID deaths Wednesday for Nederland, Port Neches residents

Local

National Weather Service details strong or severe storm threat tonight

Local

Medical Center returns multiple COVID-19 floors back to original purpose

Local

Local COVID cases decline; officials talk end to Bob Bowers vaccination site

Local

Port Arthur EMTs rescue family, baby from overturned car

Education

School board candidate Yadi Cardenas wants more parents engaged in education

High School Sports

SPEED & STRENGTH: Port Arthur, Mid-County track coaches talk what & who is most important

Local

Port Arthur man follows gumbo to $200 March Moolah contest win

Business

PHOTO — See what’s coming next to FM 365 in Port Arthur

Check this Out

2021 Progress celebrates our unique community

College/Pro Sports

Seahawks roll through first round of NJCAA Region 14 Tournament

Local

Large hail, damaging winds and tornado concerns ahead

Beaumont

POLICE: Man bonds out of jail; shoots ex-girlfriend, kills new boyfriend 2 days later