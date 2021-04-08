expand
April 8, 2021

Ethan Williamson of Nederland wins Concerto Competition

By PA News

Ethan Williamson is quickly cementing his status as one of Southeast Texas’ most accomplished young musicians.

The Nederland High School senior first made news this year when his trumpet play earned him status as a Texas All-State Musician following a competitive process that began in the fall and included District, Region and Area levels.

Then came news this week that the 17-year-old won the Symphony of Southeast Texas 2021 Concerto Competition, again due to his skill as a trumpet player.

Maestro Chelsea Tipton II said he is happy to have Williamson playing with the symphony .

“He is a wonderful musician and comes from a family of musicians who has, undoubtedly, positively influenced him to become the quality musician he is today,” Tipton said.

Williamson’s 2021 Concerto Competition victory comes with a $750 prize and the honor of playing his competition piece, Hummel’s Trumpet Concerto in E-flat major, at the taping of the Youth Education Concert April 20 with the SOST orchestra, led by Tipton.

He will be presented before the SOST Classic Series IV concert, Pipe Dreams, on April 10 at the Julie Rogers Theatre.

Due to COVID restrictions, the Youth Education Concert will be filmed and shared online with all area schools and educators.

Seth Weeks, the 2020 Concerto Competition winner, will also be performing his winning piece, Haydn’s Piano Concerto No. 11 in D major, at the concert because of the 2020 youth education concert cancellation.

For information on SOST’s concerts this season, visit sost.org or call the symphony office at 409-892-2257.

