April 8, 2021

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: March 31-April 6

By PA News

Published 12:24 am Thursday, April 8, 2021

Groves Police Department officers responded to the following calls from March 31 to April 6:

March 31

  • Lemone Yowman, 18, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 1700 block of East Boulevard.
  • Jennifer Labure, 37, was arrested for warrants in the 3200 block of Elm Avenue.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 5000 block of East Parkway.
  • A criminal trespass warning was issued in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • A criminal trespass warning was issued in the 2700 block of 32nd Street.
  • An assault was reported in the 7100 block of Terrell Street.

April 1

  • Jessica Miller, 36, was arrested for warrants in the 4100 block of Lincoln Avenue.
  • Aliyah Johnson, 26, was arrested for public intoxication in the 6700 block of 25th Street.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 3000 block of Berry Avenue.
  • An assault was reported in the 3100 block of Woodlawn Drive.
April 2

  • Nathan Mcclain, 37, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 3900 block of Groves Avenue.

April 3

  • Walter Williams, 24, was arrested for warrants in the 6200 block of 25th Street.
  • An assault was reported in the 6800 block of Terrell Street.

April 4

  • Joshua Cathey, 38, was arrested for public intoxication in the 5900 block of Van Buren Street.

April 5

  • Regina Overstreet, 47, was arrested for criminal trespass, possession of a controlled substance, and warrants in the 6200 block of Warren Street.
  • Jaunsiamaure Jones, 21, was arrested for evading arrest/ detention in the 5100 block of East Parkway.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 6800 block of Camden Lane.
  • An assault was reported in the 6200 block of Garner Street.

April 6

  • Robert Broussard, 42, was arrested for warrants in the 4700 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Christopher Hunt, 35, was arrested for warrants in the 4000 block of Cleveland.
  • Colston Barnes, 26, was arrested for public intoxication in the 5700 block of Monroe Boulevard.
  • Forgery was reported in the 6900 block of Hansen Boulevard.
  • A criminal trespass warning was issued in the 6000 block of 39th Street.
  • A criminal trespass warning was issued in the 4700 block of Twin City Highway.
  • A criminal trespass warning was issued in the 5700 block of Monroe Street.
  • An assault was reported in the 5100 block of East Parkway.

 

 

 

 

