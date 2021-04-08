Groves Police Department arrests & responses: March 31-April 6

Groves Police Department officers responded to the following calls from March 31 to April 6:

March 31

Lemone Yowman, 18, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 1700 block of East Boulevard.

Jennifer Labure, 37, was arrested for warrants in the 3200 block of Elm Avenue.

Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 5000 block of East Parkway.

A criminal trespass warning was issued in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.

A criminal trespass warning was issued in the 2700 block of 32 nd Street.

Street. An assault was reported in the 7100 block of Terrell Street.

April 1

Jessica Miller, 36, was arrested for warrants in the 4100 block of Lincoln Avenue.

Aliyah Johnson, 26, was arrested for public intoxication in the 6700 block of 25 th Street.

Street. Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 3000 block of Berry Avenue.

An assault was reported in the 3100 block of Woodlawn Drive.

An assault was reported in the 3100 block of Woodlawn Drive.

April 2

Nathan Mcclain, 37, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 3900 block of Groves Avenue.

April 3

Walter Williams, 24, was arrested for warrants in the 6200 block of 25 th Street.

Street. An assault was reported in the 6800 block of Terrell Street.

April 4

Joshua Cathey, 38, was arrested for public intoxication in the 5900 block of Van Buren Street.

April 5

Regina Overstreet, 47, was arrested for criminal trespass, possession of a controlled substance, and warrants in the 6200 block of Warren Street.

Jaunsiamaure Jones, 21, was arrested for evading arrest/ detention in the 5100 block of East Parkway.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 6800 block of Camden Lane.

An assault was reported in the 6200 block of Garner Street.

April 6