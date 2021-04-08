Groves Police Department arrests & responses: March 31-April 6
Groves Police Department officers responded to the following calls from March 31 to April 6:
March 31
- Lemone Yowman, 18, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 1700 block of East Boulevard.
- Jennifer Labure, 37, was arrested for warrants in the 3200 block of Elm Avenue.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 5000 block of East Parkway.
- A criminal trespass warning was issued in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
- A criminal trespass warning was issued in the 2700 block of 32nd Street.
- An assault was reported in the 7100 block of Terrell Street.
April 1
- Jessica Miller, 36, was arrested for warrants in the 4100 block of Lincoln Avenue.
- Aliyah Johnson, 26, was arrested for public intoxication in the 6700 block of 25th Street.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 3000 block of Berry Avenue.
- An assault was reported in the 3100 block of Woodlawn Drive.
April 2
- Nathan Mcclain, 37, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 3900 block of Groves Avenue.
April 3
- Walter Williams, 24, was arrested for warrants in the 6200 block of 25th Street.
- An assault was reported in the 6800 block of Terrell Street.
April 4
- Joshua Cathey, 38, was arrested for public intoxication in the 5900 block of Van Buren Street.
April 5
- Regina Overstreet, 47, was arrested for criminal trespass, possession of a controlled substance, and warrants in the 6200 block of Warren Street.
- Jaunsiamaure Jones, 21, was arrested for evading arrest/ detention in the 5100 block of East Parkway.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 6800 block of Camden Lane.
- An assault was reported in the 6200 block of Garner Street.
April 6
- Robert Broussard, 42, was arrested for warrants in the 4700 block of Twin City Highway.
- Christopher Hunt, 35, was arrested for warrants in the 4000 block of Cleveland.
- Colston Barnes, 26, was arrested for public intoxication in the 5700 block of Monroe Boulevard.
- Forgery was reported in the 6900 block of Hansen Boulevard.
- A criminal trespass warning was issued in the 6000 block of 39th Street.
- A criminal trespass warning was issued in the 4700 block of Twin City Highway.
- A criminal trespass warning was issued in the 5700 block of Monroe Street.
- An assault was reported in the 5100 block of East Parkway.