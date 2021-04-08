expand
April 8, 2021

Justin Avery Chisholm Jr.

By PA News

Published 5:19 pm Thursday, April 8, 2021

Master Justin Avery Chisholm Jr. was born September 11, 2012 in Port Arthur, Texas to MaxQuisha Johnson and Justin A. Chisholm, Sr. On March 20, 2021 Justin transitioned to be with the Lord.

Justin was preceded in death by his Great Grandparents: Reginald Johnson, Howard and Josephine Johnson.

Justin is survived by his parents, two brothers: Kenry Prevost and Preston Fontenette and twin sisters: Jada and Jade Sonnier.  Grand Parents: Max Johnson (Desra), Latara Johnson, and Vonlisa Chisholm.  Great Grandparents: Charlene Johnson, L. Cotton and Barbara Chisholm.  Aunts: Diamond Johnson, Aisha Johnson, Lawrencia Spradley, Laila Spradley, Latoddra Lute, Yvonne Johnson, Cheryl Johnson, Eunice Johnson, Norma Johnson, Enette Johnson, Denise Johnson, Erica Chisholm, Litha Porter, Brenda Johnson, Liz Johnson and Kada Biagas. Uncles: Max Johnson, Jr, Roger (Doll) Johnson, Kenneth Johnson, Roosevelt (Belinda) Johnson, Kevin Johnson, Howland Johnson (Tonisha), Hargust Johnson, Howard Johnson Jr. (Gloria), Tevin Biagas, Ramon Chisholm, Travis Chisholm, Michael Lute Sr, Latoddraick Lute Sr., and Gary Diles Sr. Stepfather, Justin Sonnier and special friends:  Autrell McCullar and Tia Taylor. Great Uncles: Robert “Black” Chisholm, and Robert “Luvey” Chisholm and a host of other cousins and family members.

Special thanks to Justin’s Nurses: Katielynn Griffin, Robin Childress, Shantel Daffney and Yvette Joubert.

Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, April 10, 2021 at Greenlaawn Memorial Park, Groves, TX.

Services entrusted to Hannah Funeral Home, Inc.

