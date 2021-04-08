Kenneth Ray Holmes, 42, of Port Arthur, TX gained his wings on March 28, 2021.

Kenneth was born December 3, 1978 in Galveston, TX to Raymond Holmes and the late Georgia Ann Kyle.

He was a native of Port Arthur, TX where he attended Thomas Jefferson High School. Affectionately known as “Jet.” he participated in track and football.

He graduated in 1997 and joined the U.S. Army, after serving in the military, he returned to his home of Port Arthur where he spent time with his family and friends who loved him dearly.

He was preceded in death by his mother Georgia Ann Kyle.

Kenneth will be forever remembered by his father, Raymond Holmes; his sister, Jada Kyle; his brother, Raymond Adams; nephews, Khyrie Neveaux and Jaden Richard; grandmother, Joann Jones; and a host of uncles, cousins, loved ones and dear friends.

A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 10, 2021 at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel, 3800 Memorial Blvd, Port Arthur, Tx. with visitation from 1 until service time.

Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery.