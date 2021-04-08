expand
Ad Spot

April 8, 2021

Daniel Shackleford is led out of the police station in February of 2019 and to a waiting car for transport to jail. (Ken Stickney/The News)

Port Arthur man sentenced to 40 years for killing girlfriend

By PA News

Published 1:47 pm Thursday, April 8, 2021

BEAUMONT — Daniel Dewayne Shackleford, 36, pleaded guilty Thursday morning to killing his girlfriend, 34-year-old Aletha Ann Gonzalez, according to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office.

“This is a horrible ending to what was a domestic dispute,” Assistant District Attorney Mike Laird said. “This is why we treat domestic crimes so serious. The Port Arthur Police Department did an excellent job of investigating and unravelling Shackleford’s story.”

Shackleford was sentenced to 40 years in prison, the D.A.’s office said.

On Feb. 24, 2019, officers responded to a call of a woman who was unconscious in the 2100 block of Birch Street in Port Arthur.

The woman, Gonzalez, was found on the floor of a bedroom in the house with injuries to her head and neck. It was her 34th birthday, authorities said.

Officers questioned Shackleford, who claimed he came home and found her on the floor with a television on her head after he had been fishing all day. Officers questioned several people, including Shackleford.

Shackleford’s story began to unravel under questioning by detectives in the case, authorities said.

Detectives also found witnesses that described Shackleford as being abusive toward Gonzalez.

Shackleford finally admitted he struck Gonzalez over an argument earlier in the evening. He admitted to lying about fishing that day.

The Port Arthur Police Department investigated this case, which was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Mike Laird.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Port Arthur man sentenced to 40 years for killing girlfriend

Port Neches to consider hiring former Laredo leader Eloy Vega as fire chief

Concerned about district’s youth, Kimberly Wycoff seeks seat on PAISD school board

Monte Barrow wins Bum Phillips Coach of Year award

Local

Port Arthur man sentenced to 40 years for killing girlfriend

Local

Port Neches to consider hiring former Laredo leader Eloy Vega as fire chief

Education

Concerned about district’s youth, Kimberly Wycoff seeks seat on PAISD school board

High School Sports

Monte Barrow wins Bum Phillips Coach of Year award

Entertainment

Ethan Williamson of Nederland wins Concerto Competition

Columns

MARY MEAUX — Port Neches Senior Center reopens to excited residents

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: March 31-April 6

Local

Port Neches Police Department arrest & responses: March 29-April 4

Lifestyle

VIDEO: Local EMTs honored for saving family, unresponsive baby during freeze

Local

Health department reports COVID deaths Wednesday for Nederland, Port Neches residents

Local

National Weather Service details strong or severe storm threat tonight

Local

Medical Center returns multiple COVID-19 floors back to original purpose

Local

Local COVID cases decline; officials talk end to Bob Bowers vaccination site

Local

Port Arthur EMTs rescue family, baby from overturned car

Education

School board candidate Yadi Cardenas wants more parents engaged in education

High School Sports

SPEED & STRENGTH: Port Arthur, Mid-County track coaches talk what & who is most important

Local

Port Arthur man follows gumbo to $200 March Moolah contest win

Business

PHOTO — See what’s coming next to FM 365 in Port Arthur

Check this Out

2021 Progress celebrates our unique community

College/Pro Sports

Seahawks roll through first round of NJCAA Region 14 Tournament

Local

Large hail, damaging winds and tornado concerns ahead

Beaumont

POLICE: Man bonds out of jail; shoots ex-girlfriend, kills new boyfriend 2 days later

Education

Online STAAR test platform not working for many districts

Local

See how new dialing procedures for 409 phone numbers impacts you