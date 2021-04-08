Port Neches Police Department arrest & responses: March 29-April 4
Port Neches Police Department officers arrested the following individuals from March 29 to April 4:
- Misrain Gonzalez, 23, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, burglary of a vehicle
- Jacqueline Hernandez, 22, burglary of a vehicle
- Luis Alonzo, 23, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, burglary of a vehicle and other agency warrant(s)
- Elijah Rodriguez, 19, burglary of a vehicle and other agency warrant(s)
- Austin Wilson, 38, public intoxication
- George Phillips, 34, driving while intoxicated
- John Redumis, 24, assault and interference with emergency telephone call
- Timmy Comeaux, 28, other agency warrant(s)
- Oswaldo Jimenez, 27, driving while intoxicated
- Gretchen Butler, 30, driving while intoxicated
Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from March 29 to April 4:
March 29
- Four people were arrested for the following charges: unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and burglary of a vehicle, burglary of a vehicle, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, burglary of a vehicle, and other agency warrant(s), and burglary of a vehicle and other agency warrant(s)
All were arrested in the intersection of South First Street and Nederland Avenue.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 1700 block of Green Oaks Drive.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported the 2900 block of Merriman Street.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported and the 1600 block of Vincent Place.
- Criminal trespassing was reported in the 900 block of Washington Street.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 200 block of Castle Circle.
- A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 300 block of Twin City Highway.
March 30
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the intersection of Magnolia Avenue and Nall Street.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 1900 block of Heisler Street.
March 31
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 3100 block of Matterhorn Drive.
April 1
- A person was arrested for assault and interference with an emergency telephone call in the 2100 block of Merriman Street.
April 2
- A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 2200 block of Eighth Street.
- An assault was reported in the 3100 block of Williamsburg Lane.
April 3
- Failure to stop and give information was reported in the 800 block of Ridgewood Drive.
- Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 800 block of Ridgewood Drive.
April 4
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 2100 block of Merriman Street.
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 5500 block of FM 366.
Officer investigated a report of information in the 800 block of Ridgewood Drive.
- Two acts of criminal mischief were reported in the 700 block of Ridgewood Drive.
- Theft was reported in the 2000 block of Seventh Street.