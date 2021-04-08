expand
April 8, 2021

Port Neches Police Department arrest & responses: March 29-April 4

By PA News

Published 12:20 am Thursday, April 8, 2021

Port Neches Police Department officers arrested the following individuals from March 29 to April 4:

  • Misrain Gonzalez, 23, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, burglary of a vehicle
  • Jacqueline Hernandez, 22, burglary of a vehicle
  • Luis Alonzo, 23, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, burglary of a vehicle and other agency warrant(s)
  • Elijah Rodriguez, 19, burglary of a vehicle and other agency warrant(s)
  • Austin Wilson, 38, public intoxication
  • George Phillips, 34, driving while intoxicated
  • John Redumis, 24, assault and interference with emergency telephone call
  • Timmy Comeaux, 28, other agency warrant(s)
  • Oswaldo Jimenez, 27, driving while intoxicated
  • Gretchen Butler, 30, driving while intoxicated

Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from March 29 to April 4:

March 29

  • Four people were arrested for the following charges: unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and burglary of a vehicle, burglary of a vehicle, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, burglary of a vehicle, and other agency warrant(s), and burglary of a vehicle and other agency warrant(s)

All were arrested in the intersection of South First Street and Nederland Avenue.

  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 1700 block of Green Oaks Drive.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported the 2900 block of Merriman Street.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported and the 1600 block of Vincent Place.
  • Criminal trespassing was reported in the 900 block of Washington Street.
  • Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 200 block of Castle Circle.
  • A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 300 block of Twin City Highway.

March 30

  • A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the intersection of Magnolia Avenue and Nall Street.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 1900 block of Heisler Street.

March 31

  • Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 3100 block of Matterhorn Drive.

April 1

  • A person was arrested for assault and interference with an emergency telephone call in the 2100 block of Merriman Street.

April 2

  • A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 2200 block of Eighth Street.
  • An assault was reported in the 3100 block of Williamsburg Lane.

April 3

  • Failure to stop and give information was reported in the 800 block of Ridgewood Drive.
  • Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 800 block of Ridgewood Drive.

April 4

  • A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 2100 block of Merriman Street.
  • A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 5500 block of FM 366.

Officer investigated a report of information in the 800 block of Ridgewood Drive.

  • Two acts of criminal mischief were reported in the 700 block of Ridgewood Drive.
  • Theft was reported in the 2000 block of Seventh Street.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

