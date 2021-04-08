Port Neches to consider hiring former Laredo leader Eloy Vega as fire chief

PORT NECHES — Eloy Vega, who most recently served as fire district chief with the Laredo Fire Department, is poised to become the new fire chief in Port Neches.

Port Neches City Manager Andre Wimer said he would recommend the hiring of Vega at the 4 p.m. council meeting today (April 8) at city hall.

Council will consider the approval of Vega following an executive session.

Vega, 51, is a Laredo native who has served the Laredo Fire Department for 22 years. He has worked in the training division, fire prevention and arson divisions, as well as in the administrative branch of the department.

He is a certified law enforcement officer, has a master’s degree from Sam Houston State in emergency management and a certified emergency manager through the International Association of Emergency Managers.

Vega is also a certified scuba diving instructor and NRA certified firearms instructor.

Wimer said the city received 14 applications and interviewed four candidates. He did not release the names of the finalists.

In early March, Port Arthur Newsmedia reported Wimer said the applicants were from in-house and from elsewhere.

Applications were accepted from Jan. 29 to Feb. 19, according to the job posting and were available on the city’s website and at city hall.

Longtime firefighter and assistant chief Mike Stegall was tabbed to serve as interim chief after the previous chief, Paul Nelson, was fired and arrested by authorities on Jan. 14 on two promotion-of-child pornography charges.

The warrants followed an investigation by the Texas Attorney General’s Child Exploitation Unit.