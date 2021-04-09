expand
April 10, 2021

Katherine Flores

By PA News

Published 2:22 pm Friday, April 9, 2021

Katherine Flores, 88, of Nederland passed away on Thursday, April 8, 2021 at her home.

She was born on April 20, 1932 in Port Arthur, Texas to her parents, Leandro Trevino and Valeria Dominguez.

Katherine was a lifelong resident of Port Arthur and lived in Nederland since Harvey.

She was a devoted homemaker in raising her family along with her husband, George.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her siblings, Ofelia Trevino, Elvira Gloria and Sam Trevino; her daughter, Melinda Marks and her husband, George Flores, Sr.

Katherine is survived by her four sons, George Flores, Jr. of Beaumont, Gilbert Flores and his wife, Betty of San Benito, Texas, Mike Flores of Port Neches, Derek Flores and his wife, Erika of Nederland along with 10 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be on Monday, April 12, 2021 from 9:00 AM till 10:30 AM at Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.

Service to honor Katherine’s life will be at 10:30 AM Monday in the Thompson Memorial Chapel at Clayton Thompson.

Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park.

Due to Covid-19 crisis we are currently in, all visitors are required to wear face mask or facial covering and practice safe distancing.

