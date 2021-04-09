expand
Ad Spot

April 10, 2021

Port Arthur Police work the scene of a shooting Thursday in the 7500 block of Twin City Highway. (Monique Batson/The News)

Vehicle description released following Thursday shooting near convenience store that wounded man

By PA News

Published 11:07 am Friday, April 9, 2021

Port Arthur Police have released details of a suspect vehicle believed involved a daylight shooting that sent a man to the hospital.

Investigators are trying to locate a gray or light blue small hatchback with a paper license plate.

Det. Sadie Guedry said officers responding to the 7500 block of Twin City Highway in reference to shots fired at approximately 2:36 p.m. Thursday located a man who had been shot.

“The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he is listed in stable condition,” Guedry said Friday morning.

A description of the shooter or what led to the violence were not immediately released.

If you know the gunman’s identity or have any other information on this shooting, call Port Arthur Police at 409-983-8600 or Crime Stoppers of SETX at 409-833-TIPS (8477).

You won’t be asked your name and may be eligible for a cash reward. Make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by downloading the P3 Tips app on a smartphone.

Port Arthur Police stand outside a convenience store following a shooting Thursday afternoon.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

New Nederland High School promises upgraded educational approach

AFFIDAVIT: Ex-boyfriend stabbed dog 13 times

2-story restaurant/bar slated for latest Port Neches riverfront development

Police: Man, woman jump 64-year-old Whataburger motorist because of car honk

Education

New Nederland High School promises upgraded educational approach

Local

AFFIDAVIT: Ex-boyfriend stabbed dog 13 times

Business

2-story restaurant/bar slated for latest Port Neches riverfront development

Beaumont

Police: Man, woman jump 64-year-old Whataburger motorist because of car honk

Lifestyle

New Medical Center president Josh Snow talks importance of Port Arthur hospital standard

Check this Out

Former quarterback, prisoner Damon West details next route with help from his wife

Local

Port of Port Arthur receives PPE donated by King of Jordan

Business

Kim Hoyt welcomes leadership role at Indorama & in the community

Entertainment

Nederland High School band’s legacy of excellence extends generations

Local

Aggravated robbery indictment follows neighborhood shooting

Local

Port Arthur man indicted for 2 aggravated robberies

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests: March 29-April 4

Local

RELIGION BRIEFS: ‘Happy Hour Bible Study’ planned, drive-thru pantry scheduled

Local

Port Arthur PD detective retires after 34 years to begin new career at DA’s office

Local

Weather Service details threat of winds, hail and tornadoes

Local

Vehicle description released following Thursday shooting near convenience store that wounded man

Groves

See the listing of 71,000 feet of roadway repair ticketed in Mid-County

Check this Out

Port Arthur, Mid-County police say heroin & meth use driving local crime

Local

Police: Port Arthur man indicted for unprovoked Louis Manor killing

Local

ON THE MENU — The Avenue Coffee and Café finds home in Mid-County

Local

New fast food option announced for Port Arthur

Local

Eloy Vega welcomed as Port Neches Fire Chief

Local

2nd Port Arthur man arrested following game room robbery inside washateria

Local

Port Arthur man sentenced to 40 years for killing girlfriend