Vehicle description released following Thursday shooting near convenience store that wounded man

Port Arthur Police have released details of a suspect vehicle believed involved a daylight shooting that sent a man to the hospital.

Investigators are trying to locate a gray or light blue small hatchback with a paper license plate.

Det. Sadie Guedry said officers responding to the 7500 block of Twin City Highway in reference to shots fired at approximately 2:36 p.m. Thursday located a man who had been shot.

“The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he is listed in stable condition,” Guedry said Friday morning.

A description of the shooter or what led to the violence were not immediately released.

If you know the gunman’s identity or have any other information on this shooting, call Port Arthur Police at 409-983-8600 or Crime Stoppers of SETX at 409-833-TIPS (8477).

You won’t be asked your name and may be eligible for a cash reward. Make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by downloading the P3 Tips app on a smartphone.