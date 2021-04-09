expand
Ad Spot

April 10, 2021

Weather Service details threat of winds, hail and tornadoes

By PA News

Published 2:03 pm Friday, April 9, 2021

The National Weather Service is monitoring the potential for strong to severe storms late Friday night into Saturday morning.

The highest threat areas are central Louisiana and south central Louisiana, between midnight and 8 a.m. Saturday.

Damaging winds, large hail and a few tornadoes are possible, Warning Coordination Meteorologist Roger Erickson said.

The threat may extend further west into southeast Texas or southwest Louisiana.

“It depends on where the storms develop later this afternoon and evening,” Erickson said. “The further west they develop, the better chance of SE TX and SW LA seeing some storms.”

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

New Nederland High School promises upgraded educational approach

AFFIDAVIT: Ex-boyfriend stabbed dog 13 times

2-story restaurant/bar slated for latest Port Neches riverfront development

Police: Man, woman jump 64-year-old Whataburger motorist because of car honk

Education

New Nederland High School promises upgraded educational approach

Local

AFFIDAVIT: Ex-boyfriend stabbed dog 13 times

Business

2-story restaurant/bar slated for latest Port Neches riverfront development

Beaumont

Police: Man, woman jump 64-year-old Whataburger motorist because of car honk

Lifestyle

New Medical Center president Josh Snow talks importance of Port Arthur hospital standard

Check this Out

Former quarterback, prisoner Damon West details next route with help from his wife

Local

Port of Port Arthur receives PPE donated by King of Jordan

Business

Kim Hoyt welcomes leadership role at Indorama & in the community

Entertainment

Nederland High School band’s legacy of excellence extends generations

Local

Aggravated robbery indictment follows neighborhood shooting

Local

Port Arthur man indicted for 2 aggravated robberies

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests: March 29-April 4

Local

RELIGION BRIEFS: ‘Happy Hour Bible Study’ planned, drive-thru pantry scheduled

Local

Port Arthur PD detective retires after 34 years to begin new career at DA’s office

Local

Weather Service details threat of winds, hail and tornadoes

Local

Vehicle description released following Thursday shooting near convenience store that wounded man

Groves

See the listing of 71,000 feet of roadway repair ticketed in Mid-County

Check this Out

Port Arthur, Mid-County police say heroin & meth use driving local crime

Local

Police: Port Arthur man indicted for unprovoked Louis Manor killing

Local

ON THE MENU — The Avenue Coffee and Café finds home in Mid-County

Local

New fast food option announced for Port Arthur

Local

Eloy Vega welcomed as Port Neches Fire Chief

Local

2nd Port Arthur man arrested following game room robbery inside washateria

Local

Port Arthur man sentenced to 40 years for killing girlfriend